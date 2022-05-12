Readers react to our story about Spokane's Airbnb policy

Jordan Tampien has included some short-term rental units in his Parkview and Roxy apartments, but complying with city regulations has been confusing.

Chastity Clark: Are we forgetting the consumer here a little? Our family could not fit in anything smaller than a suite and that is a tight fit. We deserve the right to accommodations that fit our needs. If we want people to visit our city we need options for everyone. Stop telling people what they can do with their private property please and thank you.

Fred DeFord: If there were too many short-term rentals, they wouldn't get rented out at all. The market settles itself. This is just more government taxing of a business, and it isn't very friendly to business.

Erika Deasy: The city probably just wants to find out how it can get its cut of the gig economy like it did with the rideshare drivers. I certainly wouldn't grab up multiple pieces of real estate to make it an enterprise, because I have some ethics and I hope that the city will look more toward a compromise.

Spokane may consider tweaking its Airbnb policy — if it can figure out what the current one is

Lisa Bennett-Hobson: You know for a lot of folks, it's helping them keep their permanent housing.

Nate Messer: My building is slowly being turned into short-term. The rent for those of us that are staying has gone up four times in the last year. Ridiculous.

Melissa Dobeas: Half of my building is Airbnb's. Ridiculous.

Rachel Reisenauer: It's about time they recognize the strain it is creating — that inventory is being reduced and home values are skyrocketing as people turn the homes into profit centers.

Tyron Lindquist: Build new houses and apartments. Anyone can do what they want with the property that they own.

