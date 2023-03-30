Readers respond to an article about 'special access' between Spokane Police Chief and a group of downtown property owners

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl

KEITH NORTH: Young voters of Spokane take note, this is the good old boys club at its finest. The special access that Chud and friends have been enjoying (access that you and I do not have) may be coming to bite them.

APRIL MOORE: It's time that the downtown area is cleaned up. Every time I drive downtown it makes me ill. People lying in the street shooting up drugs. The City Council needs to get their nose out of the police department and let them do their job!

JAMES HOLT: Hardly surprising that [Mayor Nadine] Woodward would defend Meidl when one of her endorsements for running for mayor in 2019 was the SPD. I don't believe a word that comes out of her mouth or the SPD chief.

BECKY TUCKER: Perhaps instead of bad-mouthing Ms. Woodward, Ms. [Lisa] Brown should work at providing solutions. There seems to be a condemning tone from Ms. Brown about people trying to maintain and grow safe neighborhoods.

BOB HAUSS: Having Nadine defend you is not a good sign. We know she only does what the groups who bought her want her to do. She is a puppet just like Kevin McCarthy. ♦