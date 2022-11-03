Readers respond to Daniel Walters' story about the this year's congressional race

DARLENE PIKE HOLLIDAY: Natasha Hill is smart, articulate and a refreshing change from CMR [Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the incumbent].

BOB GOERTZ: CMR is just a lackey to Kevin McCarthy, and he only cares about becoming speaker of the House no matter whose boots he needs to lick.

PATRICK HAYES: CMR is quite a good politician, rarely going out on a limb for anything and regularly touching base with the rural elements of the district. She's very good at exploiting progressive positions which run counter to the district's bias, Snake River dams for instance. She's not a hardcore MAGA, but sufficiently servile to avoid a hard right challenge. ♦

By Tara Roberts

By Inlander Staff

By Nate Sanford

By Daniel Walters

By Tara Roberts

By Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero

By CMarie Fuhrman

By John Hagney

