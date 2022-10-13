Readers respond to Nicholas Deshais' cover story examining ways to make Spokane a city for people on bicycles

Jeff Drew illustration

JOHNNA WINTERS WOODRUFF: I'm a pro-bike person as well as a walker. I just think we should "slow down" traffic in the downtown area to make it more pedestrian friendly and easier for people to get in and out of stores, and be able to hop on buses without as much hassle! I'm all for bike businesses also. Delivery by bike! Less big trucks, more alternatives, less streets devoted to cars only. I'm terrified of being hit by a car when I'm in downtown Spokane.

ANNE HOWAT SINCLAIR: As someone who bikes and has invested in an e-bike as well, it's wonderful to see intelligent thought being put into now and future transportation planning. The No. 1 thing that keeps me from spending much time in the city when I ride is bike theft. We need a serious emphasis on secure bike storage so that one can leave their bike in retail core areas with safety, and spend time and money there with relative ease.

The future belongs to the bicycle, in Copenhagen, Mexico City, Portland — and Spokane

STEVE SCHAEFER: The future doesn't belong to the bicycle. It only works for young, physically fit, single individuals in warm climates. I think taxpayers would rather see other kinds of transit receive the money spent on bike lanes used to provide better bus/rail transit access, electric recharging stations, things that move more people more efficiently than bicycles.

JULIE WILSON: Bicycles are a great multitasking choice for many folks — transportation and exercise at the same time. I'd love to see more bike infrastructure. It would encourage more to do it, which would decrease density on the roads for alternatives for folks who can't or won't cycle.♦

