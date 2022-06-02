Readers respond to our cover story 'My Body, State's Choice?' (May 26, 2022) exploring what could happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned

The Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Spokane on May 14 was one of many across the country.

Cassie Robin: Thank you for supporting reproductive health care! What happens in a doctor's office is between a pregnant individual and their doctor.

Clyde Herrington: Can Washington sue Idaho for making us care for its residents? Lawyers?

Jude Slater: Called it back in 2016. The end of Roe would indeed happen.

Carol Presho: Why is killing unborns celebrated every day in this country... it is pathetic. Planned Parenthood should teach women how to prevent pregnancy instead of offering how to get rid of pregnancy.

The Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Spokane on May 14 was one of many across the country.

Washington state prepares for an influx of patients if abortion regulation is handed over to the states

Neil Schindler: Unexpected pregnancy will always be a thing. And not everyone agrees about when life begins.

Sara Boren: God's divine plan includes the fact that most fertilized eggs are rejected naturally before anyone even knows there was conception. I don't think he cares, not that it matters.

Bobby G Penney Jr.: Hallelujah, turn it back over to the states where it should be.

Brian Babcock: Hogwash, it should be up to the woman and her doctor. ♦

Washington state prepares for an influx of patients if abortion regulation is handed over to the states

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Spokane on May 14 was one of many across the country.

