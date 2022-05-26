Readers respond to our feature about the Mild Riders — a 'scooter gang' rolling on the streets of Spokane

click to enlarge The Mild Riders zip through West Central Spokane. - ERICK DOXEY PHOTO
Erick Doxey photo
The Mild Riders zip through West Central Spokane.

Cat Carrel: What happened to the Minions?

Rick Hastings: Originals tired of leading, fresh energies didn't arrive in time. Good to see Mild Riders though!

John White: OMG, the Vespa & Lambretta posse.

Nancy Strongin: I really loved my scooter, but I have back issues and finally had to sell it some years back.

Kevin Smith: Born to be mild. Gotta love the spirit on two wheels and enjoying our beautiful area in the Inland Empire. Right on, ride on, to infinity...

Meet the Mild Riders, Spokane's chillest (and only) scooter gang

Ike Okoli: I wanna join

Roy Alan: Sounds like the reason for the uptick in crime around the city ; )

Clyde Herrington: "Mild Bunch" was taken?

Marla Nunberg: Well, not the first scooter club in Spokane and hopefully not the last. The Minions Scooter Club was the last one, but was not even the first one. There are still Minions out there, just not active now.

Tom Sanderson: This feels like a real life version of a Fine Young Cannibals video. ♦

