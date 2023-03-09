Readers respond to our stories about Pullman's seed bank and crime in downtown Spokane

Erick Doxey photo
Lisa Taylor, manager of the seed bank in Pullman, shows some of the pea collection.

THANKS FOR ALL THE SEEDS

I am writing in response to Samantha Wohlfeil's article about seed banks ("Diversity Defenders," 1/19/2023). As a 13-year-old boy who enjoys working in my family's garden and saving seeds, I believe that it is crucial to protect and preserve heirloom and non-GMO seeds for future generations.

I was excited to learn from the article that there are seed banks all around the world that are working to safeguard these important seeds. It is comforting to know that efforts are being made to ensure that we have access to diverse and healthy seeds in the future.

In my own small way, I have been saving seeds from the vegetables we grow in our garden, and I feel proud to be contributing to this important work. I hope that more people will start to recognize the significance of seed saving and support the efforts of organizations that are working toward preserving seeds.

Thank you for publishing such an informative article, and I hope it will encourage more people to take an interest in seed saving.

CHRISTIAN MARSH

click to enlarge Readers respond to our stories about Pullman's seed bank and crime in downtown Spokane
Erick Doxey photo
Recent changes in Spokane law made it illegal to camp under viaducts like the one on Lincoln Street.

Readers respond to Nate Sanford's article about crime in downtown Spokane ("Mean Streets?" 3/2/2023):

GLEN MOWBRAY: According to a few narrow minds, crime and inflation are all we care about? What about corporate crime and people getting away with crimes before our eyes and abusing the legal system to fight? Lack of affordable housing is nothing more than greed.

LOGAN BANE: I think you are saying if we get rid of the homeless there won't be crime.

JAMES HOLT: Being homeless doesn't make one a criminal. There are criminals that target the homeless because they're vulnerable and exposed on the street. Criminalizing homelessness doesn't solve the lack of affordable housing coupled with jobs that pay poverty wages, which is the leading cause of homelessness. And (Spokane Mayor Nadine) Woodward never had any ideas to solve the issue.

KRISTY LANGBEHN: Thanks Jay Inslee. ♦

