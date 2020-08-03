Recipe: Avocado Toast

Chef Justin Klauba likes the balance of tastes, textures and colors in this dish that pairs a North African condiment with a spice blend featuring nori, or seaweed often found in Japanese dishes. Details matter. The thinness of sliced elements and use of specific spices allow each ingredient to heighten the flavors of the others.

2 slices whole-grain bread (try La Brea brand)

1/2 an avocado, sliced thin

1/2 of a preserved lemon, sliced thin

1 teaspoon nori seed blend (recipe below), toasted

1/4 teaspoon Aleppo pepper (available locally where gourmet spices are sold)

4 slices paper-thin radish (try cherry bomb)

Pinch of flaked sea salt

1. Lightly toast the whole grain bread on both sides.

2. Lay half of the sliced avocado on each piece of toast, fanning out slices.

3. Top each piece of toast with half the preserved lemon, followed by the pepper, seed blend, salt and radish.

Nori seed blend

1 cup raw, unsalted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1/2 cup raw, unsalted sunflower seeds

1/4 cup raw, unsalted sesame seeds

1/4 cup flax seed

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon ground nori

1. Combine all ingredients in a nonreactive bowl.

2. Pour onto sheet pan and toast at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Rotate the tray and bake 6-8 minutes or until the pepitas are somewhat brittle.

RECIPES SHARED BY JUSTIN KLAUBA, HONEY EATERY AND SOCIAL CLUB