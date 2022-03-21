RECIPE: Braised Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms

Young Kwak photo Chef Kayleigh Wytcherley

For this recipe, you'll first braise the chicken, then shred the meat and combine it into a stuffing. Mound the stuffing on top of large portobello mushrooms and bake for an elegant dinner for 10.

Serve with a crisp green salad for a dinner party to remember.

Chicken:

3 pounds chicken

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

¼ cup kosher salt

1 tablespoon ancho chili powder

1 tablespoon yellow mustard powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 15.5-ounce can tomato sauce

1 15.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

Directions

Mix all spices together in a bowl.

Generously season chicken with the spice mixture and grill chicken to get a good char on the outside (it does not need to be fully cooked in the middle).

Put into a pan and add in tomato sauce and diced tomatoes.

Cover with foil and place in the oven at 350 degrees for around 1 hour. Time may vary, chicken should be able to pull apart easily. Once chicken is tender, separate out from the remaining liquid.

Put the liquid in a pot and reduce by half on medium heat.

Once reduced, shred the chicken and mix in the remaining liquid. Set aside.

Mushroom Stuffing:

2 shallots julienned

2 red peppers julienned

2 tablespoons oil

4 cups spinach

Chicken mixture

10 portobello mushrooms, stems and veins removed

Topping:

2 ounces gruyere shredded

2 ounces parmesan shredded

1 ounce fresh basil chopped

Directions

Saute shallots and peppers in oil until tender.

Add in spinach and chicken and cook until spinach is tender.

Place mushrooms on a lined sheet tray.

Fill with stuffing and top with both cheeses.

Bake at 350 until mushrooms are tender, around 20 minutes. Top with fresh basil.

— Recipes courtesy of Kayleigh Wytcherley of Bark, A Rescue Pub.