RECIPE: Braised Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms

Chef Kayleigh Wytcherley - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Chef Kayleigh Wytcherley

For this recipe, you'll first braise the chicken, then shred the meat and combine it into a stuffing. Mound the stuffing on top of large portobello mushrooms and bake for an elegant dinner for 10.

Serve with a crisp green salad for a dinner party to remember.

Chicken:

3 pounds chicken

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

¼ cup kosher salt

1 tablespoon ancho chili powder

1 tablespoon yellow mustard powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 15.5-ounce can tomato sauce

1 15.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

Directions

Mix all spices together in a bowl.

Generously season chicken with the spice mixture and grill chicken to get a good char on the outside (it does not need to be fully cooked in the middle).

Trending

Put into a pan and add in tomato sauce and diced tomatoes.

Cover with foil and place in the oven at 350 degrees for around 1 hour. Time may vary, chicken should be able to pull apart easily. Once chicken is tender, separate out from the remaining liquid.

Put the liquid in a pot and reduce by half on medium heat.

Once reduced, shred the chicken and mix in the remaining liquid. Set aside.

Mushroom Stuffing:

2 shallots julienned

2 red peppers julienned

2 tablespoons oil

4 cups spinach

Chicken mixture

10 portobello mushrooms, stems and veins removed

Topping:

2 ounces gruyere shredded

2 ounces parmesan shredded

1 ounce fresh basil chopped

Directions

Saute shallots and peppers in oil until tender.

Add in spinach and chicken and cook until spinach is tender.

Place mushrooms on a lined sheet tray.

Fill with stuffing and top with both cheeses.

Bake at 350 until mushrooms are tender, around 20 minutes. Top with fresh basil.

— Recipes courtesy of Kayleigh Wytcherley of Bark, A Rescue Pub.

Tags

Latest in Food & Cooking

Chef Kayleigh Wytcherley created the menu at Bark, A Rescue Pub, where takeout may also include a new furry companion

By Carrie Scozzaro

Kayleigh Wytcherley takes a particular interest in making every element of a dish shine.

RECIPE: Cream of Mushroom Soup

Chef Kayleigh Wytcherley's creamy mushroom soup features mushrooms in a variety of preparations.

Latah Creek Winery celebrates the joy of combining business and family

By LeAnn Bjerken

From left: Ellena Conway, Natalie Conway-Barnes, and Mike Conway make up the family of winemakers at Latah Creek Winery.

Elixir Hot Sauces Heat Things Up

By Carrie Scozzaro

Elixir Hot Sauces Heat Things Up
More »
More Food & Cooking »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Middlelife: Rajah Bose

Middlelife: Rajah Bose @ Bryan Oliver Gallery

Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through March 25

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 10-16, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation