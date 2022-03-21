RECIPE: Braised Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms

For this recipe, you'll first braise the chicken, then shred the meat and combine it into a stuffing. Mound the stuffing on top of large portobello mushrooms and bake for an elegant dinner for 10.
Serve with a crisp green salad for a dinner party to remember.
Chicken:
3 pounds chicken
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
¼ cup kosher salt
1 tablespoon ancho chili powder
1 tablespoon yellow mustard powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 15.5-ounce can tomato sauce
1 15.5-ounce can diced tomatoes
Directions
Mix all spices together in a bowl.
Generously season chicken with the spice mixture and grill chicken to get a good char on the outside (it does not need to be fully cooked in the middle).
Put into a pan and add in tomato sauce and diced tomatoes.
Cover with foil and place in the oven at 350 degrees for around 1 hour. Time may vary, chicken should be able to pull apart easily. Once chicken is tender, separate out from the remaining liquid.
Put the liquid in a pot and reduce by half on medium heat.
Once reduced, shred the chicken and mix in the remaining liquid. Set aside.
Mushroom Stuffing:
2 shallots julienned
2 red peppers julienned
2 tablespoons oil
4 cups spinach
Chicken mixture
10 portobello mushrooms, stems and veins removed
Topping:
2 ounces gruyere shredded
2 ounces parmesan shredded
1 ounce fresh basil chopped
Directions
Saute shallots and peppers in oil until tender.
Add in spinach and chicken and cook until spinach is tender.
Place mushrooms on a lined sheet tray.
Fill with stuffing and top with both cheeses.
Bake at 350 until mushrooms are tender, around 20 minutes. Top with fresh basil.
— Recipes courtesy of Kayleigh Wytcherley of Bark, A Rescue Pub.