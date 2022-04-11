Recipe: Chef Kristen Ward's Lamb Burgers

TRY IT YOURSELF: Lamb Burgers
This lamb burger is perfect for spring, when peppery arugula is one of the first greens on-scene. The simple but flavorful garlicky sauce and pickled red onions add beautiful pops of color and flavor. Save time by making the aioli and quick-pickles ahead.
Quick-Pickled Onions
INGREDIENTS
1 red onion, sliced thin
2/3 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
DIRECTIONS
Place sliced red onion into a heatproof, nonreactive dish or jar.
In a small sauce pot, combine red wine vinegar and sugar. Bring to a boil. Turn off heat and pour hot liquid over onions. Set aside for at least one hour to allow onions to soften and absorb pickling liquid.
Basil Aioli
INGREDIENTS
2 garlic cloves
Zest of 1 lemon, plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/2 cup basil pesto
1/2 cup mayonnaise
DIRECTIONS
In a mortar, crush garlic with a pinch of salt and pepper until it becomes a smooth paste (or crush the garlic and use a blender to mix the rest of the ingredients).
Add lemon zest, lemon juice, basil pesto, and mayo and mix until smooth. Set aside.
Burgers
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds ground lamb
2 tablespoons Montreal steak seasoning (available in the spice aisle)
8 ounces feta, crumbled
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cups fresh arugula
6 hamburger buns
DIRECTIONS
In a medium bowl, gently combine ground lamb, Montreal seasoning and crumbled feta.
Gently hand form meat into six patties, roughtly 1½ inches thick.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet, ideally cast iron, over medium heat.
Cook lamb patties, working in batches if needed, until browned, about 5-7 minutes.
Turn and cook until browned on the second side, about five minutes for medium-rare.
Transfer patties to a plate and let rest for ten minutes.
To assemble, lightly toast hamburger buns. Place 1/2 cup arugula on a bun, followed by a cooked lamb patty. Top patties with the pickled onions and plenty of basil aioli.
Recipes courtesy of The Ivory Table Catering Company's Kristen Ward