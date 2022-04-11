Recipe: Chef Kristen Ward's Lamb Burgers

TRY IT YOURSELF: Lamb Burgers

This lamb burger is perfect for spring, when peppery arugula is one of the first greens on-scene. The simple but flavorful garlicky sauce and pickled red onions add beautiful pops of color and flavor. Save time by making the aioli and quick-pickles ahead.

Quick-Pickled Onions

INGREDIENTS

1 red onion, sliced thin

2/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

DIRECTIONS

Place sliced red onion into a heatproof, nonreactive dish or jar.

In a small sauce pot, combine red wine vinegar and sugar. Bring to a boil. Turn off heat and pour hot liquid over onions. Set aside for at least one hour to allow onions to soften and absorb pickling liquid.

Basil Aioli

INGREDIENTS

2 garlic cloves

Zest of 1 lemon, plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 cup basil pesto

1/2 cup mayonnaise

DIRECTIONS

In a mortar, crush garlic with a pinch of salt and pepper until it becomes a smooth paste (or crush the garlic and use a blender to mix the rest of the ingredients).

Add lemon zest, lemon juice, basil pesto, and mayo and mix until smooth. Set aside.

Burgers

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds ground lamb

2 tablespoons Montreal steak seasoning (available in the spice aisle)

8 ounces feta, crumbled

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups fresh arugula

6 hamburger buns

DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, gently combine ground lamb, Montreal seasoning and crumbled feta.

Gently hand form meat into six patties, roughtly 1½ inches thick.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet, ideally cast iron, over medium heat.

Cook lamb patties, working in batches if needed, until browned, about 5-7 minutes.

Turn and cook until browned on the second side, about five minutes for medium-rare.

Transfer patties to a plate and let rest for ten minutes.

To assemble, lightly toast hamburger buns. Place 1/2 cup arugula on a bun, followed by a cooked lamb patty. Top patties with the pickled onions and plenty of basil aioli.

Recipes courtesy of The Ivory Table Catering Company's Kristen Ward