RECIPE: Cream of Mushroom Soup

Young Kwak photo Chef Kayleigh Wytcherley's creamy mushroom soup features mushrooms in a variety of preparations.

This soup requires a bit of extra effort, but the reward is a scrumptious bowl loaded with mushroom umami.

"I love to top it with pickled mushrooms," says Kayleigh Wytcherley.

INGREDIENTS

mushroom puree

½ yellow onion chopped

10 cloves whole garlic

1 1/2 lbs whole mushrooms

¼ cup oil

3 cups red wine

¼ cup veggie soup base, such as Better Than Bouillon

4 cups water

4 cups cream

Sauteed Mushrooms

1 pound mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons oil

¼ cup red wine

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

Mushroom Puree

In a large pot add in yellow onion, garlic, whole mushrooms and oil. Cook on medium heat until mushrooms are tender and the garlic and onions start to caramelize.

Add in 3 cups of red wine and let the wine reduce by half.

Add in veggie base, water and cream. Blend with a hand blender until as smooth as possible.

Bring back up to boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Sauteed Mushrooms

While the mushroom puree is simmering, prepare the sauteed mushrooms.

In a saute pan, add oil and sliced mushrooms, and saute until mushrooms are tender.

Add red wine, salt and pepper.

Reduce until most of the liquid is gone, and save for later.

Once the main pot has simmered for 10 minutes, pour the contents through a mesh strainer and return the liquid to the main pot.

Add in the sauteed sliced mushroom mixture and bring back to boil. Then it's ready to serve!

Pickled Mushrooms

1 pound oyster mushrooms

2 cups red wine vinegar

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons salt

½ tablespoon chili flake

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon dried tarragon

Prep mushrooms by cutting most of the stems off with scissors to separate them from each other. Reserve in a bowl.

Place all remaining ingredients in a pot and bring to boil, cooking until sugar and salt are completely dissolved.

Strain spices out and pour hot liquid over mushrooms.

Place in the fridge and let sit for at least two hours.