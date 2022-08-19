Recipe: Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad

Duane Sunwold adds verve to vegetables in this recipe that can be easily adapted for any kind of pasta. Or skip the pasta and put these delicious roasted vegetables over pizza or polenta or serve as a nutritious, low-salt side all on their own.

Dressing

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

6 tablespoons lemon juice

6 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoons Spiceology Fryless Chicken Seasoning

Vegetables

2 medium zucchini, sliced

1 head of fennel, sliced

8 button mushrooms, quartered

1 red onion, cut in half and then sliced

4 Roma tomatoes, diced

8 ounces uncooked curly pasta, e.g. rotini or radiatori

Garnish

1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves, shredded

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 teaspoon fresh oregano

2 cups fresh shredded spinach

Directions

Combine dressing ingredients in a nonreactive bowl and set aside.

Place all the vegetables in a large, nonreactive mixing bowl and pour cup of dressing over the vegetables. Stir to coat. Let the vegetables marinate while you cook the pasta and heat up the grill.

Cook the pasta in boiling, unsalted water until the pasta is just tender. Drain the pasta and rinse in cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside to continue draining.

Cook your vegetables.a. If using a grill to cook your vegetables: preheat to 400 degrees, oil the grill basket and allow it to heat up with the grill. Cook vegetables until they turn golden brown, stirring every 4-5 minutes to encourage even browning.b. If using the oven to cook your vegetables: oil two baking sheets and spread vegetables evenly in a single layer. Roast at 400 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, stirring every 15-20 minutes until the vegetables brown evenly.

Pour grilled vegetables over the top of the pasta. Add the remaining dressing, garnish with fresh herbs and shredded spinach, toss and serve. Makes eight, 1-cup servings.

Recipe courtesy of Duane Sunwold, Assistant Professor, North Idaho College; Hospitality Instructor, Spokane Community College