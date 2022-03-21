RECIPE: Kayleigh's KayNine Cookies

Use a fun bone-shaped mold for your homemade dog treats! |Young Kwak photo

Why buy doggie cookies when you can make these healthy treats in a snap? These store well in an airtight container in the freezer. Thaw to room temperature or leave them frozen for a cold canine treat.

Kayleigh's KayNine Cookies

2½ cups quick cooking oats

1 banana, peeled

1 cup peanut butter

Pulse 1½ cups of the oats in a food processor until they are a coarse flour texture. Pour into a bowl.

Add remaining oats and all other ingredients and mix with hands until well combined to a doughy consistency.

Roll them into a ball or use a mold to shape into any fun shape you'd like.

Recipe courtesy of Kayleigh Wytcherley of Bark, A Rescue Pub. Read more on page 40.