Recipe: Moroccan Chickpeas

Get acquainted with a good quality spice provider such as Spokane's Spiceology for this recipe, which includes the Moroccan ras el hanout, a complex spice mix that contains cumin, cardamom, ginger, chili pepper, fenugreek and more. The cinnamon used here is Sri Lankan Ceylonese, versus the more common Indonesian or Chinese cassia cinnamon. Klauba wraps fresh lemons in foil and chars them (the barbecue grill is ideal) until they resemble briquettes, then purees them to create a pungent, charred, lemony powder.

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 onion, diced small

4 green onions, green and white parts both, chopped

1 teaspoon charred lemon powder

1 tablespoon ras el hanout

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons fresh ground black pepper

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

1 Ceylonese cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 14-ounce cans garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup chopped mint

1/4 cup green olives, sliced

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 cup water

1. Combine all ingredients in a rondeau, large Dutch oven or wide, shallow roasting pan and cook at 350 degrees for 1 hour uncovered. This will make a large batch and several hearty meals.

2. Remove cinnamon stick when done and stir.

3. Serve with garnishes (over the top of the dish or on the side): poached eggs dusted with Aleppo pepper, pickled jalapenos, chopped cilantro, several slices of toasted whole-grain bread, or julienne-sliced preserved lemon.

RECIPES SHARED BY JUSTIN KLAUBA, HONEY EATERY AND SOCIAL CLUB