Recipe: Potato Latkes with Whipped Feta

Potato Latkes

8 large russet potatoes, peeled, shredded and rinsed under cold water

½ cup minced shallots

2 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme

8 eggs

1½ tablespoons kosher salt

2 cups crushed Rice Chex cereal

Canola oil for frying

Place shredded potatoes in cheesecloth and squeeze all liquid out of potatoes.

In a separate bowl whisk eggs well. Add shallots, thyme and salt. Sprinkle crushed cereal onto potatoes and stir to combine.

Form potato mixture into a 3-inch disc by pressing it between your palms. Don't make it too thin!

Heat oil to medium and cook each disc on one side until golden brown, then flip and cook until the second side is golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Serve at room temperature or reheat in 350-degree oven for 10 minutes and top with a dollop of whipped feta and tomato jam.

Freeze leftover latkes in a single layer on a cookie sheet covered with freezer paper. Once frozen stiff, place gently in a freezer bag. To reheat, thaw slightly and cook on a hot, oiled griddle until crisp.

Makes 4 dozen 3-inch latkes.

Whipped Feta

12 ounces Feta cheese

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Combine cheeses in a food processor.

Add olive oil and lemon juice and combine until thoroughly mixed.

Season with salt and white pepper.

Refrigerate unused mixture in a tightly sealed container.

— Recipes courtesy of chef Ryan Jordan at Beacon Hill Catering and Events.