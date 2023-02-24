Recipe: Shakshuka with Chermoula Sauce

Young Kwak

Shakshuka is a comforting yet healthy dish of eggs baked in a stew of vibrant red peppers and tomato. It uses harissa paste, a North African chile-based kitchen staple with sweet, smoky notes. The zesty chermoula sauce will be a new kitchen staple — try it as a topping for anything in need of a flavorful pick-me-up. Note that these direct-from-the-chef recipes require getting out your kitchen scale. Pop leftover chermoula and shakshuka base in the freezer for a quick future brunch.

Young Kwak

CHERMOULA SAUCE

½ ounce coriander seeds, toasted

½ ounce cumin seeds, toasted

1 ounce garlic, chopped

1 lemon, zested

4 ounces lemon juice, fresh

½ ounce smoked paprika

1 ounce salt

¼ ounce toasted chili flakes

16 ounces of olive oil

8 ounces of cilantro, chopped and packed

8 ounces of parsley, chopped and packed

4 ounces of mint leaves

Combine all ingredients except herbs and oil into a blender. Puree and add oil slowly. After all oil is combined add herbs 1 cup at a time to incorporate and puree.

Young Kwak

SHAKSHUKA

3 ounces chermoula sauce (see recipe)

1 ounce olive oil

½ ounce cilantro, chopped

3 whole eggs

16 ounces of shakshuka base (see recipe)

Heat oven to 500 degrees. Heat shakshuka base in a flat pan. Once hot, make three separate spaces for whole eggs. Place eggs into sauce. Place the flat pan with eggs and shakshuka in the oven. Bake until eggs are cooked as you prefer. Remove pan from oven, finish with chermoula sauce, top with chopped cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil.

Young Kwak

SHAKSHUKA BASE

4 ounces olive oil

1/2 onion, diced

1 ounce harissa paste

1 ounce tomato paste

8 ounces red peppers, roasted and chopped

4 ounces garlic, minced

4 ounces garlic confit – on the stove, slow cook garlic cloves in olive oil till tender

1 1/2 ounces cumin, ground

16 ounces roasted tomatoes, diced (canned works)

4 ounces cilantro stems and leaves, minced

½ ounce turmeric, dried, ground

1 ounce salt

In a large frying pan over medium heat, warm the olive oil and then add the onions, harissa, tomato paste, red peppers, garlics, cumin, cilantro, turmeric and salt. Saute for about 10 minutes until garlic is translucent and peppers start to break down. Add the tomatoes, bring to a gentle simmer, and cook for another 10 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened.

Recipes courtesy of Mary Weaver, Baba Spokane.