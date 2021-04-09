Recipes: Classic Southern-style Barbecue

YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo

W

hen it comes to barbecue, Michael Brown prefers pork. Each animal offers two slabs of 14 ribs on each side, ranging from the classic sparerib to the "baby back" or slightly smaller rib portion. Spareribs tend to be larger and more marbled — fat equals flavor — and take longer to cook but yield a tender, juicy meal. Ribs can be eaten as is or easily turned into pulled pork sandwiches.

For flavor, Brown uses a dry rub he makes himself, and like most grill masters he doesn't give up the goods on his "secret" sauce (so check out Spiceology or Michlitch Spice Company for local dry rub options).

Dry rubs infuse flavor and typically contain garlic and onion as well as spices like cayenne or chili, some salt, and sugar to caramelize the surface of the meat. However, Brown does reveal that sugar isn't part of his mix; instead, he relies on careful "low-and-slow" cooking in the smoker over delicately flavored applewood to caramelize the ribs.

No smoker? No problem. You can also cook this dish in the oven and it will still be plenty tasty, says Brown.

Related
Michael Brown creates sought-after Southern specialties at Spokane's Fresh Soul, while his team of teens learns food industry and life skills working in the restaurant.

Fresh Soul serves up more than Southern-inspired food

Spareribs

Cut ribs in between the bones.

Rinse the ribs thoroughly under cold water and pat dry.

Rub the meat all over with dry rub, working it into all of the exposed surface area.

Let rubbed ribs marinate overnight in the refrigerator, covered.

Get your smoker up to 275 degrees.

Smoke the meat 3 hours, 10 minutes. No basting is needed.

Serve immediately or let rest and continue to absorb flavor then reheat as needed.

YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo

Trending

Smoothies, seasonal foods and subscription boxes from local farms: the best ways to add produce to your daily diet
Fresh Soul serves up more than Southern-inspired food
Designer Marnie Hansen's favorite space reveals both memories and future dreams
One upside of the pandemic? Home gardening is booming. In the Inland Northwest, now's the time to plan your planting.
A personal search for the perfect cup of pour-over coffee, with tips from two local roasters
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Pulled Rib Sandwich 

Pull rib meat from the already cooked rib and shred into stringy pieces, pulling apart with fingers or two forks.

In a saucepan, add enough of your favorite barbecue sauce to moisten the meat and stir.

Turn heat to medium, adding a tablespoon of water at a time to keep the meat moist. The sauce will thicken as it heats so watch carefully. Heat to 175 degrees.

Spread over toasted hoagie or hamburger bun, and add your favorite toppings: pickles, cole slaw, onion, etc.

— Recipes courtesy of Michael Brown of Fresh Soul

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Recipes

Smoothies, seasonal foods and subscription boxes from local farms: the best ways to add produce to your daily diet

By Nathan Weinbender

Colorful fresh foods and recipes for how to use them are included in LINC's C.S.A. boxes.

Chef Josh Pebbles brings a world of experience to Coeur d'Alene's Vine & Olive

By Carrie Scozzaro

Josh Pebbles shares recipes for Pork Meatballs with Nonna's Sauce and Pearl Onion Tartes Tatin, items he says he'd are perfect for a winter gathering of friends.

Start planning your Thanksgiving and other holiday feasts with these tips and recipes from local chefs

By Chey Scott

Start planning your Thanksgiving and other holiday feasts with these tips and recipes from local chefs

This hearty, vegetarian mushroom stroganoff comes together quickly in an Instant Pot or on the stove top

By Sylvia Fountaine

To make this dish vegan, simply sub the sour cream for a vegan sour cream.
More »

Latest in Food & Cooking

Fresh Soul serves up more than Southern-inspired food

By Carrie Scozzaro

Michael Brown creates sought-after Southern specialties at Spokane's Fresh Soul, while his team of teens learns food industry and life skills working in the restaurant.

Handpicked and hand sorted grapes are the foundation for Pullman's Merry Cellars wines

By LeAnn Bjerken

Patrick Merry of Merry Cellars calls their hands-on wine production process "old fashioned."

Chef Maisa Abudayha offers tastes of the Levant to diners and professional kitchen training to new immigrants 

By Carrie Scozzaro

Chef Maisa Abudayha offers tastes of the Levant to diners and professional kitchen training to new immigrants&nbsp;

Recipes: Maklouba with Baharat and Tzatziki Sauce

Recipes: Maklouba with Baharat and Tzatziki Sauce
More »
More Food & Cooking »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Follow the River: Portraits of the Columbia Plateau

Follow the River: Portraits of the Columbia Plateau @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Mondays-Saturdays. Continues through Aug. 14

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation