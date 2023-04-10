Recipes: Gluten-free lemon bars, biscuits, and chocolate chip cookies

Sunshine-yellow lemon bars are perfect anytime of year, really, but especially nice for Mother's Day. This gluten-free version features Cole's Blue Blend flour, and some hints to make your gluten-free baking a success, such as using a glass baking dish. Note that the crust needs to cool for 30 minutes before filling.

Crust:



Filling:



Make the Crust:



Bake the crust for 25 to 30 minutes, until lightly browned. Let the crust cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes before adding the filling.

Press the dough into an even layer in the prepared pan.

Mix for 2 to 3 minutes until a shortbread dough forms.

With the mixer running on low, add the butter one tablespoon at a time.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, mix the flour, sugar and salt.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a GLASS 8x8-inch baking dish

Make the Filling:

Pour the filling over the cooled crust and bake for 20-25 minutes, until it jiggles slightly when shaken. Chill before serving.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and flour.

Recipe courtesy of Cole's Bakery and Cafe.

