Recipes: Maple Nut Pie and Pumpkin Sheet Cake

Young Kwak photo

MAPLE NUT PIE

This pie combines all the favorites: creamy custard, flaky pie crust and a crunchy topping. If making your own pie crust, be sure to bake it and let it cool first. The key to custard is moderate heat, well-stirred ingredients and not overcooking it.

CRUST

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Bake and cool a 9-inch pie shell of your choice.

NUT CRUNCH TOPPING

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup flour

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup chopped pecans or cashews

Combine sugar and flour in a small bowl.

Cut in butter until mixture resemblescoarse cornmeal.

Stir in chopped nuts.

Spread on an ungreased baking sheet.

Bake 5 minutes or longer, stirring twice, until golden brown.

Remove from oven and cool.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

MAPLE CUSTARD

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

1¾ cups whole milk

4 egg yolks

¾ cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon butter

In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, flour, cornstarch and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk milk and egg yolks until smooth.

Stir milk/egg mixture into saucepan, then stir in maple syrup. Keep stirring constantly over medium heat until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil.

Stir and boil for one minute, no longer.

Remove from heat. Stir in butter, which will thicken the custard even more.

Gently pour hot mixture into baked pie shell.

Sprinkle with nut crunch topping.

Refrigerate 3 hours or longer. Garnish with whipped cream and nuts if desired.

PUMPKIN SHEET CAKE

CAKE



1½ cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 can (15 ounces) solid pack pumpkin

4 eggs

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Grease a 10" x 15" baking pan.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the sugar, pumpkin, oil and eggs.

In a different bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and cloves.

Gradually add dry to wet ingredients and mix well to combine.

Pour batter into greased pan, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Set aside to cool.

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4½ cups confectioners' sugar

In a small mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth.

Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar.

Spread over cooled cake.

Recipes courtesy of Eva Roberts at Just American Desserts