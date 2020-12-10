Recommendations for people who want to catch a buzz at home

By

With a lot of bars closed for the time being, many of us are left reminiscing about socializing with friends over a few drinks on a Saturday night. While there's no way to replace that, you can help the boozehound on your list bring an elevated drinking experience home. Here's a few gift ideas to add some enjoyment to their long winter nights indoors.

click to enlarge giftguide7-1-b2317ea92360a97d.jpg

DIY ARTISAN BITTERS KITS
If you know a craft alcohol connoisseur, odds are they took up an interest in building a home bar during quarantine. At this point, they've hopefully mastered their home bartending skills. Help them take it a step further by supplying them with the tools needed to create their own bitters — a staple for any amateur mixologist. Raising the Bar's DIY Artisan Bitters Kits come in five options with different botanical and herb mixes. Each kit includes an eyedropper bottle, funnel, cheesecloth, labels, instructions and even some drink recipes to get started. Available at From Here in River Park Square. $26 • From Here • 808 W. Main Ave. • fromherespokane.com

click to enlarge giftguide7-2-c74e3a47bf5c635e.jpg

HANDMADE WOOD BOTTLE STOPPER
When you're drinking alone at home, it's not always easy to finish an entire bottle of wine. That's why, for the wino on your list, you should get them a better alternative than just reusing a cork. Palouse Craftworks offers bottle stoppers made from various woods, like redwood or black cherry burl, and food grade stainless steel. Each piece is uniquely crafted by Cheney-based woodworker Keith Tyler. If you also need a gift for the beer drinker on your list, the Palouse Craftworks Etsy shop also has bottle openers available. $39 • Palouse Craftworks • etsy.com/shop/PalouseCraftworks

click to enlarge giftguide7-3-80772ded5aeb6451.jpg

EMBOSSED STEMLESS WINE GLASS
Maybe your boozehound has been drinking out of the same dull glass for several months now. It's probably time for them to upgrade their drinkware. Head to Pottery Place Plus' online store and find them their new favorite drinking vessel. The Liberty Building art gallery offers a shop of crafts made by local artists, like the embossed stemless wine "glass" by Kerri Rodkey Pottery. The porcelain cups boast a raised grapevine design and have two color options. $25 • Pottery Place Plus • 203 N. Washington St. • potteryplaceplus.com

click to enlarge lumberbeard-can-cooler.png

INSULATED CAN COOLER
There's a good chance someone on your list is missing the time spent actually hanging out at their favorite craft breweries. Get them a gift that reflects the distinctive features of their local watering hole. At Lumberbeard Brewing, a miniature version of its Spokane-inspired taproom mural is now available on 16-ounce insulated can coolers. So your boozehound can keep their beer cold and get a small taste of the brewery's taproom anywhere. $22 • Lumberbeard Brewing • 25 E. Third Ave. • lumberbeardbrewing.com

The original print version of this article was headlined "Gifts for Boozehounds"

With voters turning out in record numbers, America waits to find out who will be president

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane County voters lined up outside the Spokane Arena all day today to get replacement ballots or register last-minute to vote. Ballots were also accepted at another receptacle at the Arena, in addition to the many other drop boxes around the county, through 8 pm Election Day.

The 2020 albums we're most looking forward to

By Ben Salmon and Nathan Weinbender

The 1975.

They might be long shots, but we’re hoping some of these artists hit Spokane in 2020

By Nathan Weinbender

They might be long shots, but we’re hoping some of these artists hit Spokane in 2020

Five new shows to stream in January

By Bill Frost

Picard
About The Author

Derek Harrison

Derek Harrison is the Inlander art director. He has received national recognition for his editorial layout. A graduate from Washington State University, he joined the Inlander in 2016 with a background in editorial design and photojournalism.
