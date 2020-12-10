Recommendations for people who want to catch a buzz at home

With a lot of bars closed for the time being, many of us are left reminiscing about socializing with friends over a few drinks on a Saturday night. While there's no way to replace that, you can help the boozehound on your list bring an elevated drinking experience home. Here's a few gift ideas to add some enjoyment to their long winter nights indoors.

DIY ARTISAN BITTERS KITS

If you know a craft alcohol connoisseur, odds are they took up an interest in building a home bar during quarantine. At this point, they've hopefully mastered their home bartending skills. Help them take it a step further by supplying them with the tools needed to create their own bitters — a staple for any amateur mixologist. Raising the Bar's DIY Artisan Bitters Kits come in five options with different botanical and herb mixes. Each kit includes an eyedropper bottle, funnel, cheesecloth, labels, instructions and even some drink recipes to get started. Available at From Here in River Park Square. $26 • From Here • 808 W. Main Ave. • fromherespokane.com

HANDMADE WOOD BOTTLE STOPPER

When you're drinking alone at home, it's not always easy to finish an entire bottle of wine. That's why, for the wino on your list, you should get them a better alternative than just reusing a cork. Palouse Craftworks offers bottle stoppers made from various woods, like redwood or black cherry burl, and food grade stainless steel. Each piece is uniquely crafted by Cheney-based woodworker Keith Tyler. If you also need a gift for the beer drinker on your list, the Palouse Craftworks Etsy shop also has bottle openers available. $39 • Palouse Craftworks • etsy.com/shop/PalouseCraftworks

EMBOSSED STEMLESS WINE GLASS

Maybe your boozehound has been drinking out of the same dull glass for several months now. It's probably time for them to upgrade their drinkware. Head to Pottery Place Plus' online store and find them their new favorite drinking vessel. The Liberty Building art gallery offers a shop of crafts made by local artists, like the embossed stemless wine "glass" by Kerri Rodkey Pottery. The porcelain cups boast a raised grapevine design and have two color options. $25 • Pottery Place Plus • 203 N. Washington St. • potteryplaceplus.com

INSULATED CAN COOLER

There's a good chance someone on your list is missing the time spent actually hanging out at their favorite craft breweries. Get them a gift that reflects the distinctive features of their local watering hole. At Lumberbeard Brewing, a miniature version of its Spokane-inspired taproom mural is now available on 16-ounce insulated can coolers. So your boozehound can keep their beer cold and get a small taste of the brewery's taproom anywhere. $22 • Lumberbeard Brewing • 25 E. Third Ave. • lumberbeardbrewing.com ♦