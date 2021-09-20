Records: Amelia Clark drafted statements defending herself with Spokane health board chair

By

click to enlarge The termination of former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz continues to reverberate, and records show the health district's Amelia Clark drafted early versions of the health board's statement responding to an Inlander report. - DANIEL WALTERS
Daniel Walters
The termination of former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz continues to reverberate, and records show the health district's Amelia Clark drafted early versions of the health board's statement responding to an Inlander report.

Public records obtained by the Inlander show that Spokane Regional Health District Administrative Officer Amelia Clark drafted early versions of a statement that was ultimately released by the SRHD Board of Health to defend Clark.

The drafts were drawn up in response to an Inlander story that clarified one of the biggest questions that has remained over the ousting of former Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz: Did Clark fire him on Oct. 29, 2020, without the required board approval ahead of time, or did she tell him to resign and put him on paid leave as she later claimed and has maintained?

In late July, we reported that an email from board attorney Michelle Fossum to the health board members confirmed the first scenario. The email was sent at 5:40 pm Oct. 29 stating, "Please be advised that Amelia has terminated Dr. Lutz's employment."


Despite their own attorney's words in that email, the board doubled down after our report, insisting that Clark did not improperly fire Lutz. The majority of the board voted on Aug. 4 to draft a statement responding to the Inlander story, which they released Aug. 6 to argue there'd been no wrongdoing.

Now, newly released public records show Clark created Word documents on Aug. 3 with possible responses that backed her up.

SRHD spokeswoman Kelli Hawkins clarifies that the documents, including one titled "20210803 BoH Statement" were actually notes from a meeting with Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney, the chair of the local health board, to prepare her for a board discussion about responding to our coverage.

"But they didn’t determine what the BOH would say in their statement and we didn’t have the expectation that our notes would be included," Hawkins tells the Inlander via email. "The final statement was entirely up to the BOH."


Both draft statements the Inlander has obtained so far stop just short of calling the media liars.
click to enlarge Spokane Regional Health District Administrative Officer Amelia Clark - DEREK HARRISON
Derek Harrison
Spokane Regional Health District Administrative Officer Amelia Clark

A version Clark created just before 1:30 pm on Aug. 3 states, in part: "The press and some members of the public have continued to ignore the facts as actually occurred."

A draft from later that day adds on to that, saying, "BOH Chair Mary Kuney explained that the press and some members of the public have continued to ignore the facts as actually occurred."

Both drafts similarly question how the Inlander obtained the Fossum email and note that until it was published, the board and SRHD staff couldn't talk about its contents or what had occurred in executive session.

The Aug. 3 draft statements outline a shorter version of the play-by-play included in the board's official statement.

"This unprecedented waiver is being taken to clarify that Amelia Clark did nothing wrong, despite some confusion following the meeting between Dr. Lutz, Ben Wick, and Amelia Clark when Dr. Lutz was offered the opportunity to resign," the Aug. 3 drafts state. "They were the only people present at the meeting with Dr. Lutz. No one else can properly say what occurred at that meeting."


State law requires that a public meeting and vote of the local health board be held before a health officer may be fired.  A local board vote to oust Lutz did ultimately happen a week after Lutz's meeting with Clark.

But Clark announced publicly on Oct. 30 that Lutz was no longer the health officer. In the days after that announcement, but before the SRHD board meeting to fire Lutz, citizens filed complaints with the state Board of Health asking them to investigate Clark's actions.

Since the public outcry, Clark has maintained that she actually asked Lutz to resign and placed him on paid administrative leave pending the legally required board meeting. However, the state board's preliminary investigation found that Lutz wasn't placed on paid leave until days after that Oct. 29 meeting, after public attention highlighted that firing him without a board vote was illegal.

Trending



Our July report offered further confirmation that the language "terminated" was used on Oct. 29.

The drafts also suggested Fossum would be releasing a statement of her own the same day as the board, but that did not happen.

None of the statements dispute that Fossum said Clark terminated Lutz that day.

As for that line about ignoring the facts, the board's final statement —which itself contained enough misleading elements KREM wrote an entire fact-check on it — didn't so directly point fingers: "The Spokane Regional Board of Health (BOH) does not agree with statements made by various individuals who have alleged Administrative Officer Dr. Amelia Clark terminated Dr. Bob Lutz in violation of Washington State law."

Like the final statement, the drafts also noted no more board statements will be made until Clark's hearing before the state Board of Health happens.

That matter will go in front of an administrative law judge from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2022, pending confirmation from all the parties. The public will not be able to listen to those proceedings live.

Here are the two full drafts from Aug. 3 that were included in emails.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF SPOKANE REGIONAL HEALTH DISTRICT DRAFT STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE THE INLANDER
Screenshot of Spokane Regional Health District draft statement in response to the the Inlander
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT OF SPOKANE REGIONAL HEALTH DISTRICT DRAFT STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE THE INLANDER
Screenshot of Spokane Regional Health District draft statement in response to the the Inlander

Tags

Speaking of...

UPDATE: Eastern State Hospital CEO resigns amid accusations the hospital ignored DV allegations by a former nurse now charged with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Eastern State Hospital: under new management for the time being.

Idaho seeking $2M worth of project ideas to reduce phosphorous in Lake Coeur d'Alene

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality will award $2 million for projects meant to protect Coeur d'Alene Lake from dangerous water chemistry changes.

Oregon marijuana raid, Schedule I research recommendations and psilocybin make news

By Will Maupin

Some in Washington state would like patients to have the "right to try" psilocybin.

'Cleaner Energy' Prop 1 to block natural gas bans won't go on Spokane ballot

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Prop 1 would have prevented the Spokane City Council from ever banning natural gas or hydropower. But a judge ruled the measure oversteps what's allowed to be passed in a local initiative.
More »

Latest in Local News

New video reveals how strongly opposed some Spokane police officers are to vaccine mandates

By Wilson Criscione

The Spokane Police Department won't say how many of its officers are vaccinated.

Abe Lincoln in a jacuzzi, and other potential consequences of the proposed county commissioner districts

By Daniel Walters

Brian McClatchey's County Commissioner map envisions one of our most beloved presidents anachronistically enjoying a soak in a hot tub.

UPDATE: Eastern State Hospital CEO resigns amid accusations the hospital ignored DV allegations by a former nurse now charged with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Eastern State Hospital: under new management for the time being.

There was a country truly changed by 9/11 — but it wasn't America

By Daniel Walters

World Relief Community Ambassador Kazim Abdullahi at an anti-Taliban rally at Riverfront Park.
More »

Readers also liked…

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Why Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell voted against a racial equity goal in a recent criminal justice reform meeting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell

With a new coronavirus sweeping the world, how much should you really worry?

By Samantha Wohlfeil, Josh Kelety and Wilson Criscione

As testing expands, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to increase.

Value Village, a for-profit thrift store, engaged in deceptive advertising for years, a Washington judge recently ruled

By Josh Kelety

If you thought Value Village was a nonprofit you'd be wrong, but you also wouldn't be alone.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

National Voter Registration Day (Volunteers Needed)

Tue., Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tue., Sept. 28

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 16-22, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation