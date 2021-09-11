Reforest Spokane Day, Northwest BachFest, and more events

REFOREST SPOKANE DAY

Sign up to help beautify the region during the Lands Council's annual Reforest Spokane Day, held this year in partnership with Avista. Tree-planting efforts are being focused around the Marshall Creek area east of Cheney, with trees planted by small groups to keep everyone safely distanced. Those who sign up online to participate are likely to finish out the day tired, sore and probably a little dirty, but satisfied knowing they've helped support local ecosystems, healthy air and streams, and greenhouse gas mitigation. Sat, Oct. 10 from 9 am-2 pm. Free. Sign up online at landscouncil.org. (CHEY SCOTT)

STORM WARNING

Although most events that would normally happen in person have moved to online platforms this fall, access has also opened up in unprecedented ways. Take Humanities Washington's fall Speaker Bureau lineup, for example, usually hosted at venues across the state. Now, the complete slate of presentations is open to anyone, no matter your zip code. Among fall's program highlights is a historic look back at some of Washington state's most destructive weather events — from wind to snow to floods — hosted by Seattle-based historian and radio broadcaster Feliks Banel. Guests who tune in will be encouraged to share their own memories of being snowed in, without power or otherwise impacted by big weather events to illustrate one of Banel's presentation themes — how extreme weather creates shared humanity. Online on Sat, Oct. 10 at 10:30 am and Sat, Oct. 17 at 1 pm. Free. Details at humanities.org. (CS)

CONVERSATIONS ON NATURE

Get inspired for next year's gardening and growing season with an upcoming virtual fundraiser hosted by the Spokane Master Gardener Foundation, featuring Jennifer Jewell, a writer, creator and host of the podcast/radio program Cultivating Place. The online event — which partially replaces three of the Master Gardeners' annual fundraisers canceled in 2020 — also includes a paddle raise preceding Jewell's keynote based on her new book The Earth in Her Hands: 75 Extraordinary Women Working in the World of Plants. Copies of the book ($20.50) with personalized bookplates signed by Jewell are also available to purchase on the foundation's website, with proceeds supporting its efforts. Thu, Oct. 15 from 7-8:30 pm. $25. Online; details at mgfsc.org. (CS)

ACROSS THE MILES

Artistic Director Zuill Bailey launched Northwest BachFest's Across the Miles program over the summer, delivering stirring performances to remote classical fans. Now there's a new season ready, starting with "The Intimate World of Cole Porter" on Oct. 23-26 and featuring Rob Kapilow of What Makes It Great? fame exploring the legacy of Porter's music. Future shows include celebrations of Beethoven and Chopin with pianist Richard Dowling (Nov. 20-23), and more with guest artists from across the country. Tickets are $20 per show or $100 for the six-show series, with each gig available for four days on a private YouTube channel, and all delivered in hi-def video and hi-fidelity sound. Included with each ticket is access to Bailey's Happy Hour chats with the performers, so you can pour a glass and enjoy some class acts from your own couch. Visit nwbachfest.com for complete schedule and tickets. (DAN NAILEN)