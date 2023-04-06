Resident Camps

click to enlarge Camp Gifford’s sailing camp is led by certified sailing instructors.

BOY SCOUTS CAMP EASTON

Spend a week on the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene and participate in activities like swimming, water skiing, boating, sailing, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking and more. Ages 11-17. Sessions offered June 25-Aug. 5. $250-$475. nwscouts.org/campeaston

BOY SCOUTS CAMP GRIZZLY

Since 1938, Camp Grizzly along the Palouse River has been the home to summer adventure for countless Scouts and Scout Leaders. Campers can try their hand at programs such as ATVs, shooting sports, blacksmithing, welding, water activities and more. Ages 11-17. Weekly sessions offered July 9-29. $230-$450. nwscouts.org/campgrizzly 509-242-8231

CAMP CROSS

A faith-based sleepaway camp hosted by the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane on Lake Coeur d'Alene and offering team-building exercises, arts and crafts, swimming, wakeboarding/tubing, hiking, campfires, worship and more. June 16-18 (Women's Weekend, all ages), June 23-25 (Leaders in Training, ages 15+), July 2-7 (grades 4-6), July 23-28 (grades 7-9) and July 30-Aug. 5 (grades 10-13). Also includes mini-camp July 5-7 (grades 2-3), arts camp July 9-14 (grades 4-9) and a 100 Years of Camp celebration from June 30-July 2. $100-$475. campcross.org 509-624-3191

CAMP FOUR ECHOES (GRADES 2-3)

This year's programs at Camp Four Echoes include "Show Biz!," "Mermaid of Lake Coeur d'Alene" and "Outdoors and S'mores." Girls entering grades 2-3. Week-long sessions offered June 20-Aug. 10; see website for session breakdown and details. $380-$485. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP FOUR ECHOES (GRADES 4-5)

Themed camp sessions include "Mad Scientist," "Game On," "Zombie Invasion" and more. Camp offers traditional activities including swimming, arts and crafts, hiking and games. Girls entering grades 4-5. Sessions offered weekly from June 19-Aug. 11; see website for session details. $380-$485. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP FOUR ECHOES (GRADES 6-8)

Themed sessions in 2023 include "Show Stoppers," "Water, Water Everywhere," "Cast Iron Chef," and new in 2023, "Take To The Trees." Camps include traditional activities such as swimming, boating, hiking, arts and crafts and more. Girls entering grades 6-8. Sessions offered weekly from June 19-Aug. 11; see website for session details. $380-$485. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP FOUR ECHOES (GRADES 7-10)

Programs this year include "Jump On Board," "Shipwrecked," and "Artist's Adventure." See complete session details online. Girls entering grades 7-10. Offered June 18-Aug. 11 (includes select two-week sessions). $380-$485. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP FOUR ECHOES LEADERSHIP SESSIONS

Teen girls learn skills in leadership, the outdoors and working with children; all necessary to become future camp counselors. Girls entering grades 9-12. Adventures in Leadership (grades 9-12) is July 30-Aug. 9; CIT sessions (grades 10-12) are June 19-30 and July 9-13. $575-$685. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

CAMP GIFFORD

Camp Gifford offers an outdoor camp experience with opportunities for games, arts and crafts, archery, swimming, boating, and singing in a faith-based setting. Ages 7-12. Weeklong sessions offered June 26-July 28. $350; scholarships available. campgifford.org 509-233-2511

CAMP GIFFORD SAILING CAMP

Campers learn the fundamentals of sailing from certified US Sailing instructors. By the end of the two-week camp, they'll be able to race sailboats. Ages 12-17. Sessions offered June 26-July 7, July 10-21 and July 24-Aug. 5. At Camp Gifford. $960. Scholarships available. campgifford.org 509-233-2511

CAMP GIFFORD TEEN WILDERNESS CAMP

The Salvation Army's Camp Gifford on Loon Lake offers activities such as hiking, sailing, high ropes courses and outdoor survival skills. Campers explore nature, and grow and develop their Christian faith while developing friendships with other teens from around the Pacific Northwest. Ages 13-17. Weeklong sessions offered June 26-Aug. 4. $480; scholarships available. campgifford.org 509-435-9023

CAMP LADY OF THE LAKE

An arts camp on Lake Coeur d'Alene offering dance, music, storytelling and singing workshops alongside traditional camp activities. June 18-24 (Music and Dance Week) and Aug. 6-12 (Dance S'More) at Camp N-Sid-Sen facilities. Open to families and participants of all ages. COVID-19 vaccination policies TBD. $395-$750. ladyofthelake.org

CAMP LUTHERHAVEN

A faith-based resident camp on Lake Coeur d'Alene that's been operating for more than 75 years, offering traditional camp activities including ropes courses, campouts, water sports, Bible study, archery and more. Three-day and six-day sessions for grades 1-12 are offered from June 18-Aug. 18; see website for complete details. Junior camp staff opportunities for grades 10-12 and family camps also available. $190-$475; financial assistance available. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

CAMP MIVODEN

Campers participate in activities such as water skiing, games, arts and crafts and more in a faith-based setting. June 25-July 2 (ages 8-10), July 2-9 (ages 11-13) and July 9-16 (ages 14-17). $549/session. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

CAMP N-SID-SEN

A faith-based (United Church of Christ) resident camp on Lake Coeur d'Alene offering traditional camp activities such as crafts, songs, water activities and more. Sessions in 2023 include the following: Intermediate Camp (July 2-8, grades 5-6), Jr. High Camp (July 2-8, grades 7-9), Sr. High Camp (July 9-15, grades 10-13), Kids Camp (July 12-15, grades 2-4) and Family Camp (July 23-29 and July 30-Aug. 5). See website for details. $235-$440. n-sid-sen.org 208-689-3489

CAMP REED

While living in a single-gender, rustic camp cabins, campers join in all that camp has to offer, including waterfront arts and crafts, hikes, campfires, games and more. For boys and girls entering grades 3-9. Weeklong sessions from June 18-Aug. 19. $565-$580. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

CAMP REED CIT PROGRAM

Over the course of two weeks, teens build leadership skills through active team building, group learning, community building and service. The CIT program incorporates one week at camp and one week out of camp on a 200+ mile bike trip. For boys and girls entering grade 10. Sessions offered from June 18-Aug. 19. $695-$710. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

CAMP REED MINI CAMP

Campers enjoy a three-day/two-night session at Camp Reed under the watchful eye of counselors and junior counselors. Campers swim, explore the 555 and participate in traditional camp activities. Co-ed, grades 1-2. Sessions offered from June 25-Aug.15. $275. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

CAMP SANDERS FAMILY CAMP

A non-denominational Christian camp exploring outdoors the nature, with swimming, hiking, sports, crafts, music and more. June 29-July 2. $140. campsanders.net

CAMP SPALDING

Campers ride horses, swim, boat, zipline, play team sports and more at a faith-based camp. Discovery Camp (grades 2-4) is July 5-8 and Aug. 13-16, Junior Camp (grades 5-6) is June 25-July 1 and July 16-22; Jr High Camp (grades 7-8) is July 23-29 and Aug. 6-12; Senior High Camp (grades 9-12) is July 9-15 and July 30-Aug. 5. $260-$525. campspalding.org 509-731-4244

CAMP SPALDING LEADERSHIP CAMP

A faith-based leadership program for campers interested in becoming camp counselors or helping out at later summer sessions. Grades 10-12. June 18-24. Application required; see website for details and application process. $525. campspalding.org 509-731-4244

CAMP SWEYOLAKAN LEADERSHIP PROGRAMS

High school juniors and seniors who wish to become future camp counselors learn leadership skills and more. Open to boys and girls entering grades 11-12. Senior CIT session: June 24-July 28. Junior CIT session: July 31-18. Teens entering grade 8-12 can also attend camp for free by serving as a "Camper Buddy" to assist special needs campers, or being a dishwasher or bugler. Application process/prerequisites needed. $900-$960. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

COCOLALLA BACKPACKING CAMP

During this four-day/three-night trip, campers enjoy day hikes, swimming, fishing, survival skills, fellowship and daily Bible study. For teens. Aug. 9-12 and Aug. 24-27 (intermediate). $185. clbcamp.org 208-263-3912

COCOLALLA FAMILY CAMP

Families can enjoy a faith-based summer camp together with swimming, canoeing, programmed activities and more. Aug. 18-20. Price TBD. clbcamp.org 208-263-3912

COCOLALLA LAKE BIBLE CAMP

A faith-based camp program within the context of the great outdoors, offering traditional camp activities, Bible study and more. July 10-15 (teen camp) July 17-21 (ages 11-12) July 24-28 (ages 9-10) July 31-Aug. 3 (ages 7-8). Price TBD. clbcamp.org 208-263-3912

FLATHEAD LUTHERAN BIBLE CAMP

Summer programming takes place along the beautiful west shore of Flathead Lake in Montana. Spend a week swimming, boating, playing games, hiking, doing archery, making art projects and playing games in a faith-based setting. Grades 1-12. Sessions offered weekly from June 18-Aug. 4. $450-$600. flbc.net 406-752-6602

LUTHERHAVEN FAMILY RANCH CAMP

A new family camp up the river at Shoshone Mountain Retreat, for families of all shapes and sizes, couples, friends and anyone looking to get away from it all for a weekend of fun. Activities include horseback riding, campfire and worship, rock climbing, floating the Coeur d'Alene River, hiking and more. Aug. 11-13. $115-$165/person. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN KINDERCAMP

Young campers are invited to bring a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, godparent, older brother/sister (18+) or other significant adult to share all the fun of camp. Lutherhaven staff lead activities for both the camper and adult to participate in. Kids ages 4-6 with an adult. July 28-30. $163/adult-child pair; $58 per additional child; $158 per additional adult. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN: SHOSHONE CREEK RANCH

The perfect week for youth who love horses and riding, or who have no horse experience but desire it. Develop horse skills in the arena and on trails at Shoshone Creek Ranch, Lutherhaven's rustic mountain guest ranch in a gorgeous creek-side setting. Includes daily horse time, plus popular camp activities like splashing in the swimmin‚Äô hole, the 40-foot natural climbing wall, tubing the river, crafts, campfire cooking, worship and Bible study. Grades 5-10; all skill levels. Sessions for girls only offered weekly June 18-Aug. 4; coed sessions July 23-28 and Aug. 6-11. At Shoshone Mountain Retreat. $604. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

LUTHERHAVEN: TREEHOUSE VILLAGE

The treehouse camp experience includes sleeping on mattresses in open-air tree houses, helping with chores and learning basic outdoor-living skills, plus gathering with other villages for evening activities. Campers have the opportunity to help cook their breakfasts and some dinners over a fire. During the day, they join main site camp for lunch. Grades 4-6. Sessions offered June 18-Aug. 18. $440-$475. lutherhaven.com 866-729-8372

MIVODEN DISCIPLETREK CAMP

A three-week faith-based journey also offering a chance to develop friendships with other campers and participate in camp activities such as wakeboarding, rafting, and rock climbing. Ages 15-18. July 2-23. $1,025. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN EQUESTRIAN CAMP

A week-long experience learning on the trail, as well as through lessons. Whether you're just starting out or have multiple years of experience, this session offers a fun time learning and caring for horses. June 25-July 2 (ages 10-12), July 2-9 (ages 14-17), July 9-16 (ages 12-14), July 16-23 (advanced; ages 13-17). $649/session. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN EXTREME CAMP

A faith-based camp for teens who want to push themselves, offering tough climbs, whitewater rafting and survival techniques. Ages 12-17. Week-long sessions offered June 25-July 16. $649/session. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN FAMILY CAMP

This special session offers a variety of hands-on experiences that accommodate the whole family. During the day, classes are taught by qualified staff, while evenings are occupied with spiritual campfire programs. Offered July 16-23, July 23-30 and Aug. 9-13. $369-$649. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN SURVIVAL CAMP

A week of adventure and learning about the natural environment, including important skills for wilderness survival from expert James Turner. Learn how to start a fire without a lighter, find things to eat in the forest and develop many other skills. Also includes traditional activities like archery and zip-lining. June 25-July 2 (ages 10-12), July 2-9 (ages 14-17), July 9-16 (ages 12-14). $649/session. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

MIVODEN TEEN WAKEBOARD CAMPS

Catch some air and learn how to wakeboard or wakesurf at a faith-based camp using the camp's special wakeboarding boat. June 25-July 2 (ages 14-17), July 2-9 (ages 14-17), and July 9-16 (ages 12-14). $649/session. mivoden.com 509-242-0506

ROSS POINT BAPTIST CAMP

A Christian camp on the Spokane River offering traditional camp activities, worship, Bible studies, games, singing, prayer and more. Grades K-12. Sessions offered June 18-21 (grades 2-4); June 18-23 (grades 6-9); June 15-30 (grades 4-6); July 3-8 (grades 9-12), June 23-24 (ages 4-7 and their parents) and July 23-29 (Family Camp, $234-$412). See website for full details. $78-$330. rosspoint.org 208-773-1655

SHOSHONE MOUNTAIN RETREAT

Each day is a new adventure in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. Spend a day floating the river, overnight at the new McPherson Meadows, day hike the Coeur d'Alene River National Scenic Trail, plus horseback ride, rock climb, and zip-line. Grades 5-10. Sessions offered July 9-14 and July 23-28 (grades 7-9 only), July 30-Aug. 4 (grades 7-10 only), July 16-21 and Aug. 6-11 (grades 5-7 only). $475. lutherhaven.com 208-667-3459

SOLE TEEN TREK EXPERIENCE

An outdoor leadership expedition that helps teens develop leadership and outdoor technical skills while on a backcountry expedition in the Montana wilderness. Ages 13-17. July 9-15; details TBA. $875; scholarships available. soleexperiences.org

SPALDING FAMILY CAMP

The whole family can go to summer camp together and enjoy boating, barbecuing, swimming and other traditional camp activities in a faith-based setting. Aug. 16-20. "Mom/Dad & Me" session (K-2 with a parent) is June 16-17. Price TBD. campspalding.org 509-731-4244

TWINLOW ELEMENTARY CAMPS

Young campers enjoy a week of traditional camp activities, including Bible study, team activities, games and more. Grades 3-6. Aug. 13-17 (general session); special sessions are June 25-June 29 and July 2-6 (lake camp), July 9-13 (adventure camp) August 6-10 (arts and sciences). $425/session. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

TWINLOW HIGH SCHOOL CAMPS

High schoolers enjoy a week of tubing, water polo, nature walks and other typical summer camp activities in a faith-based setting. This year's special session is High School Water Sports (August 6-10) and includes wake surfing/skiing, wakeboarding, rock climbing, tubing and more. Grades 9-13. Sessions offered July 9-Aug. 10. $425-$475. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

TWINLOW MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMPS

This year's program for tweens includes three watersports sessions (one advanced session), that include wake surfing, skiing, boarding and much more, plus Middle School Fine Arts (August 6-10) focusing on drama, poetry, painting and more. Grades 6-9. Sessions offered June 25-Aug. 17. $425-$475. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

TWINLOW PRIMARY CAMP

A shorter stay for younger campers offering crafts, games, swimming and faith-based learning opportunities. Grades 1-3. Sessions offered June 25-29, July 9-12 and Aug. 6-9. $250/session. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

UNION GOSPEL MISSION CAMP

UGM Camp invites kids from Spokane's low-income neighborhoods to spend a week exploring nature in a faith-based environment. Kids must be invited by their church. Ages 8-11. Sessions offered from June 26-Aug. 25; times TBA. In Ford, Wash. Free. uniongospelmission.org 509-532-3838