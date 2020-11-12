Resorts of the Northwest

click to enlarge Big White Ski Resort photo

49 Degrees North

Chewelah, Washington • ski49n.com

1,851 vertical feet • 82 runs

Sheltered below the treed peaks of Chewelah and Angel, 49 Degrees North offers everything a rider needs to forget about the hustle and bustle for a while. Duck into the trees for some of that desert-dried powder or work the knees through a steep mogul field, all without sacrificing that family-friendly feel that makes winter so welcome. The resort's 2,325 skiable acres (ideal for social distancing) get pummeled with an average of 301 inches of snow each year. The mountain doesn't anticipate COVID-related limits on ticket sales, but riders should check the site for the latest.

Anthony Lakes

North Powder, Oregon • anthonylakes.com

900 vertical feet • 21 runs

Powder days are serious business, but skiing should always lean toward levity. That's exactly the kind of vibe Oregon's Anthony Lakes cultivates. Why else would the mountain's triple chair bear a chuckle-inducing name like The Rock Garden? Just don't let the joke fool you. Anthony Lakes averages 300 inches of snow a season, and it's the kind of snow that really puts the "light" in "light-hearted." With COVID-19 in mind, day passes will be limited this season and available only online. The mountain is requiring that riders wear face masks at all times this season.

Apex Mountain Resort

Penticton, British Columbia • apexresort.com

2,000 vertical feet • 80 runs

Nestled among a swath of tempting peaks south-central British Columbia, Apex Mountain Resort is the kind of chute-shooting, bowl-charging experience riders yearn for. The resort's upper glades abound with crisp, dry powder — as much as 20 feet of it each season — and a wealth of well-groomed blues lower down give skiers and snowboarders a chance to rip some high-speed turns. For those desiring maximum social distance, Apex Mountain is surrounded by more than 12,000 acres of backcountry terrain. Strict limits on international travel into Canada persist, so riders from the U.S. should check the latest COVID-19 news before hatching plans.

Big Sky

Big Sky, Montana • bigskyresort.com

4,350 vertical feet • 300 runs

Few rides in the Northern Rockies are as storied or breath-catching as the Lone Peak Tram. Big Sky Resort's iconic lift opens onto a summit riddled with chutes and steep, hanging snowfields. Lower down, Big Sky's sprawling network of lifts offer snowsports enthusiasts access to 5,850 acres of mixed terrain across four mountains, all of it covered by an average of 400 inches of snow annually. Facial coverings will be mandatory this season, and the village has been reconfigured to keep that vital après-ski vibe alive. Big Sky doesn't anticipate imposing skier limits, but is encouraging folks to book online to ensure access.

Big White Ski Resort

Kelowna, British Columbia • bigwhite.com

2,550 vertical feet • 119 runs

Can you really call it winter without snow? At Big White Ski Resort, the question is totally moot, as the mountain's 2,765 skiable acres attract up to 25 feet of blower powder every season. Carveable groomers, treed glades, chargeable steeps — Big White has something for every skier in the family. A number of services have been suspended this season, including on-mountain shuttles and day care, the tubing hill and night skiing, and day tickets must be purchased online in advance. But upgrades in the village mean continued opportunities to dine or warm up with a drink. For U.S. riders looking to venture out this year, Canada's international travel restrictions apply here too.

Blacktail

Lakeside, Montana • blacktailmountain.com

1,440 vertical feet • 24 runs

Perched high above western Montana's iconic Flathead Lake, Blacktail Mountain is the kind of fun, upside-down ski area that breeds lasting family memories. A day here starts with a drive to the summit, where the lodge and a view of the distant Mission Mountains greet riders before their snowy descent to the bottom of one of the area's three lifts. Shred powder-laden glades or coast along corduroyed groomers all day, then catch a lift back to the summit for a hot drink and the drive home. Blacktail is offering rental reservations and online ticket purchases this year, so be sure to plan ahead.

Bluewood

Dayton, Washington • bluewood.com

1,125 vertical feet • 24 runs

Tucked within southeastern Washington's Umatilla National Forest, Bluewood packs a lot of punch in its 400 skiable acres. Treed slopes, terrain parks and groomers fed with an annual average of 300 inches of powder are there for the shredding at one of the lowest day-pass rates around. And true to its family-oriented atmosphere, Bluewood is taking strides to keep riders safe this season, launching a new website this fall to make online reservations for passes and rentals easier. For those rethinking their plans to ski this season, the area is also allowing 2020/21 season pass holders to roll their purchase into the following season — just one more nod to Bluewood's riders-come-first philosophy.

Bridger Bowl

Bozeman, Montana • bridgerbowl.com

2,700 vertical feet • 75 runs

From the vaunted steeps off Schlasman's to the boxes and rails in the lower terrain park, Bridger Bowl has carved out a reputation for catering to every whim a skier or snowboarder might have. Hidden powder stashes and glimpses of a new tantalizing chute lurk around each turn, opportunities made all the tastier by Bridger's 350 inches of average snowfall. COVID-19 has prompted the mountain to limit skier visits and implement a day-pass reservation system this season, so be sure to plan ahead and check the mountain's website for the latest intel.

Brundage Mountain Resort

McCall, Idaho • brundage.com

1,921 vertical feet • 51 runs

At Brundage, winter is all about skiing between the lines. The resort, located on the Payette National Forest near McCall, Idaho, encourages riders to explore the snowfields and glades between its runs, where 320 inches of average annual snowfall translates to long stretches of untracked powder. Among its various responses to the pandemic, Brundage has opted to run its Centennial Triple all week long to better disperse the crowds and to redirect its guest WiFi system to cover outdoor areas rather than indoor ones. Food and beverages will still be available, but major events such as Brundage's Pray for Snow party have all been canceled this season.

click to enlarge Crystal Mountain Resort photo Crystal Mountain is about 85 miles southeast of Seattle.

Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain, Washington • crystalmountainresort.com

3,100 vertical feet • 85 runs

Crystal Mountain Resort drapes across a ring of snowy peaks southeast of Seattle, its quiltwork of hanging bowls, steep chutes and snaking groomers stretched out below the towering backdrop of Mount Rainier. An expansive network of 11 lifts grant access to 2,300 skiable acres, all of it blanketed each season with an average of 486 inches of powder. This winter will see expanded outdoor seating in the village, mobile purchase capability for food and beverages, and a number of new midweek pass deals. Crystal has also announced a daily limit on skier visits to avoid congestion, and day tickets will only be sold online, so be sure to check the resort's website before hitting the road.

Discovery

Anaconda, Montana • skidiscovery.com

2,388 vertical feet • 67 runs

Variety is key when it comes to skiing. Variety with a view? Well, that's Discovery Ski Area in a nutshell. From the summit of western Montana's Rumsey Mountain, riders can soak in a vista that includes the nearby Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness and Georgetown Lake, then take the plunge into a 2,200-acres playground of powder-choked chutes and leg-burning groomers. "Disco," as the locals call it, has opted not to open its lodge for indoor seating or dining this year, but the mountain's outdoor grill will be slinging burgers, and riders can order limited food items for outdoor consumption. In other words, as Disco puts it, think of your vehicle as your base lodge this season.

Fairmont

Fairmont, British Columbia • fairmonthotsprings.com

1,000 vertical feet • 12 runs

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort stands as proof that big things come in small packages. The mountain's terrain runs the gamut from steep treed alleys to long lazy groomers, and the Hang 'em High Terrain Park gives freestylers plenty of opportunity to hone their rail-shredding, jump-stomping game. Face coverings and social distancing are mandatory in indoor settings, but guests can feel free to drop their masks after slipping into the resort's trademark hot pools. Since Fairmont is in British Columbia, Canadian restrictions on international travel do apply.

Fernie Alpine Resort

Fernie, British Columbia • skifernie.com

3,550 vertical feet • 142 runs plus 5 alpine bowls

It's not unusual to hear riders across the region rave about Fernie. Five shreddable bowls and a wealth of steep ridge runs get hammered with an annual average of 30 feet of snow, making for some truly memorable descents. The resort's vibrant village scene will look a bit different this season with revised capacity and increased distance between diners, and skier limits mean visitors will have to purchase lift tickets online ahead of arrival. Skiers and snowboarders from the U.S. should check for up-to-date info on Canada's international travel restrictions prior to hatching their plans.

Kicking Horse

Golden, British Columbia • kickinghorseresort.com

4,314 vertical feet • 120 runs

Kicking Horse bills itself as Canada's champagne powder capital, but the abundance hardly stops at the resort's 20 feet of annual average snowfall. The peaks and ridges populating Kicking Horse's 3,400 skiable acres offer one hair-raising run after another, and a teeming base village guarantees plenty of good eats and refreshing drinks at the end of each leg-burning day. Après-ski culture is slated to be a masked-and-distanced affair this season. Lift tickets will be sold exclusively online as well, and given the resort's location, Canadian restrictions on international travel apply.

Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kimberley, British Columbia • skikimberley.com

2,465 vertical feet • 80 runs

Groomer lovers and tree skiers alike will feel right at home on Kimberley's slopes. The resort's 1,800 skiable acres contain plenty of corduroy and sheltered powder stashes for any eager rider, not to mention the longest lit run in North America. Kimberley is implementing a score of new safety measures to combat the pandemic this season, including reduced capacities both on the hill and in the resort's facilities. Tickets will be sold exclusively online, and U.S. skiers and snowboarders should be aware that Canadian international travel restrictions apply.

Lake Louise

Lake Louise, Alberta • skilouise.com

3,250 vertical feet • 143 runs

Skiers and snowboarders are constantly aspiring to shred new heights. And it doesn't get much higher than the top of the world, which just happens to be the name of Lake Louise's backside lift. Beyond its bullwheel, riders will find a dizzying array of chutes fed by an annual average of 179 inches of powder snow. Elsewhere on the resort's 4,200 acres, those looking for mellower terrain can have their pick of glades, bowls and winding groomers. Social distancing is the name of the game this season, and visitors will be expected to wear face masks indoors and in lift lines. As Lake Louise lies north of the border, Canadian restrictions on international travel will apply.

Lookout Pass Ski Area

Mullan, Idaho • skilookout.com

1,150 vertical feet • 35 runs

The early end to last season left many riders without a chance to check out Lookout Pass' new frontside quad. Shredding the area's 540 acres of groomers and glades has never been easier or speedier, and with a La Niña winter in the forecast, Lookout's 400 inches of annual average snowfall may turn out to be a conservative estimate. Lookout doesn't anticipate any restrictions on skier visits this year, but face coverings will be a must and the mountain is encouraging visitors to purchase tickets and make lesson reservations online before heading up I-90.

Lost Trail Powder Mountain

Sula, Montana • losttrail.com

1,800 vertical feet • 60 runs

If you can't find first tracks at Lost Trail Powder Mountain, well, you're just not looking hard enough. Skiers and boarders from Montana and Idaho rave about these slopes largely due to an annual average snowfall of 325 inches. Mellow glades and rolling groomers abound on Lost Trail's 1,800 acres, and if you want to add some steeps to your deeps, a ride down Hollywood Bowl will have the whole crew whooping. This year will see indoor capacity limits and requirements for face coverings in all indoor spaces, ticket and lift lines, and during lessons. So far Lost Trail has not announced plans to limit on-hill capacity.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl

Okanogan, Washington • skitheloup.com

1,240 vertical feet • 10 runs

Don't let Little Buck Mountain's name fool you. This modest area cut from the pines of Washington's Cascade Range has more than enough black diamonds to keep thrill-seekers happy this winter. The nonprofit behind Loup Loup Ski Bowl spent the summer expanding capacity in the new lodge as well, making social distancing easier for all riders during the 2020/21 season. Face masks must be worn in all indoors spaces and on lifts, and a day on the area's 7 miles of groomed luge trails will require reservations made in advance.

Mission Ridge

Wenatchee, Washington • missionridge.com

2,250 vertical feet • 36 runs

Famed for the lingering wreckage of a crashed B-24 bomber from 1944, Mission Ridge is the kind of mountain dripping with history. For snowsports enthusiasts, it's dripping with potential, too, from the steep treed chutes off its summit to the powder stashes lurking above its maze of groomers. Located just 12 miles from Wenatchee, Mission Ridge offers a total of 2,000 skiable acres. This season, advanced planning is key as the resort may be limiting day-ticket availability on peak days and indoor dining spaces will be subject to restricted capacity.

Mount Bachelor

Bend, Oregon • mtbachelor.com

3,365 vertical feet • 101 runs

Riders will find summit descents aplenty at Mount Bachelor, as the mountain's snow-covered flanks are shreddable in literally every direction. Below the treeline, snaking groomers and powdered glades hit with an annual average of 462 inches of snowfall offer a range of options for all skill levels, and it's all just a 22-mile drive from the cozy town of Bend. Mount Bachelor is taking the pandemic seriously too, with a new online parking reservation system and touchless purchasing across the mountain. Visitors will be expected to boot-up at their vehicles this season, and when it comes to indoor dining, capacity is going to be limited.

Mount Baker

Glacier, Washington • mtbaker.us

1,500 vertical feet • 32 runs

Nestled just outside the rugged Mount Baker Wilderness, Mount Baker Ski Area offers an ideal blend of intermediate skiing and expert-only terrain. Powdery bowls, lazy groomers and steep, exposed faces populate the mountain's 1,000 skiable acres, and are blanketed in a whopping 688 inches of average annual snowfall. With the pandemic in mind, Mount Baker has decided to operate seven days a week for the entire season, and will be rolling out revised on-mountain menus featuring more grab-and-go food options. The area is cautiously informing potential visitors that skier restrictions may become necessary on select days, at which point an online reservation system will be implemented, so check Mount Baker's website for the latest.

Baldy Mountain Resort

Oliver, British Columbia • skibaldy.com

1,300 vertical feet • 35 runs

When desert air meets the high alpine region above British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, expect blower pow and lots of it. The slopes of Baldy Mountain get an average of 25 feet of snowfall per season, turning its glades, groomers and three miles of Nordic trails into a winter sports enthusiast's paradise. Baldy doesn't anticipate skier restrictions yet, but masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged and storage lockers will be closed to guests this season. Dining and drinking areas will be at reduced capacity and day ticket sales have been moved to Baldy's outdoor kiosk. U.S. riders be aware, Canadian restrictions on international travel apply.

Mount Hood Meadows

Parkdale, Oregon • skihood.com

2,777 vertical feet • 85 runs

Situated below the craggy summit of Mount Hood, riders will find a 2,150-acre playground boasting snowy chutes, steep headwalls and a literal maze of snaking groomers. Mount Hood Meadows gets hit with an average of 430 inches of snow annually, and a bevy of backcountry cliffs and glades lie just beyond the resort's gates for those daring and prepared enough to venture out. This season, masks will be required in all indoor spaces, in lift lines and on lifts. Mount Hood Meadows is also implementing a dynamic online ticketing system to control the number of skiers on its slopes, so be sure to purchase yours in advance. Same goes for rentals and adult lessons.

Mount Hood Skibowl

Government Camp, Oregon • skibowl.com

1,500 vertical feet • 69 runs

Just a hop and a skip from Mount Hood itself, Mount Hood Skibowl offers a mix of beginner and intermediate terrain ideal for families who prefer to ride together, plus plenty of steep faces and terrain park features should anyone feel the need to slip away for a trickier descent. The resort attracts 300 inches of annual snowfall on average, and has 36 lit runs for those who simply can't stand to call it a day at sunset. All ticket sales and rentals will be conducted online this season. Mount Hood Skibowl is encouraging riders to boot-up and lunch at their vehicles too, though mountain amenities will offer some grab-and-go food options.

Mount Norquay

Banff, Alberta • banffnorquay.com

1,650 vertical feet • 60 runs

One glimpse of the rocky cliffs looming above Mount Norquay is enough to get any skier or snowboarder drooling. The resort's 190 acres, set in the heart of Banff National Park, feature a diverse array of groomers, treed gullies and mogul fields. Mount Norquay doesn't anticipate skier limits yet, but is requiring all day tickets be purchased online. The area will also have a greeting station with health checks and signage, and riders will have to mask-up in lift lines and on lifts. For those in the U.S., check for updates on Canada's international travel restrictions before hatching plans.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

Mead, Washington • mtspokane.com

2,000 vertical feet • 52 runs

Located just 28 miles from downtown, Mount Spokane is literally Spokane's winter backyard. Area riders know all too well the wealth of groomers, powdery bowls and terrain park features the mountain's 1,704 acres have to offer. Mount Spokane will be loading its lifts 10 minutes early this season, but plans to limit day-pass sales on peak weekends and holidays. Indoor capacity will be reduced as well, so bear in mind this won't be the winter for extended lodge hangs.

Nakiska

Kananaskis, Alberta • skinakiska.com

2,412 vertical feet • 71 runs

If it's monster lines you're looking for, look no further than Nakiska's Monster Glades, a tidy collection of blues and blacks that wind through snow-laden trees along the mountain's boundary. Elsewhere on Nakiska's 1,021 acres, riders will find steep descents and long rolling groomers as well as a rail park and a ski/boarder-cross course. Social distancing and masks will be required across the resort this winter, and day passes will only be available online to accommodate limited on-hill capacity. Since Nakiska happens to be in Alberta, U.S. riders need to check the latest info on Canada's international travel restrictions.

Panorama Mountain

Panorama, British Columbia • panoramaresort.com

4,265 vertical feet • 133 runs

Whether you're posting to TikTok or rocking it old-school on Instagram, it's hard to argue with a backdrop like Panorama Mountain. Heck, it's there in the name, right? With 2,975 skiable acres, there's more here than a rider could possibly shred in a single day, especially if they get sucked into making steep-and-deep laps in Taynton Bowl or carving long, fast turns on Founder's Ridge. Lift tickets have to be purchased online or by phone this season, and face coverings are mandatory across the resort. All indoor dining and drinking establishments will be subject to reduced capacity. Canadian restrictions on international travel apply.

Phoenix

Grand Forks, British Columbia • skiphoenix.com

800 vertical feet • 15 runs

Billed as the "best little mountain in BC," Phoenix offers a 15-run assortment of tasty snow-laden trees and speedy groomers all accessible by T-bar and rope tow. The mountain, overseen and operated by the nonprofit Phoenix Mountain Alpine Ski Society, is geared toward a community mindset and a passion for shredding the average 350 inches of powder that falls here annually. Phoenix has yet to announce any changes for the coming season but is slated to open. Check the website for up-to-date info and be aware that Canadian restrictions on international travel apply.

click to enlarge Red Mountain Resort photo Red Mountain boasts 119 runs.

Red Mountain

Rossland, British Columbia • redresort.com

2,919 vertical feet • 119 runs

Anything goes on the flanks of Granite Mountain in winter, where riders at RED Mountain Resort can shred a full 360 degrees of chutes, glades and ridge runs off the peak's summit. Nearby Grey Mountain offers a similar peak-to-plunge experience, while Red Mountain proper serves up a densely packed assortment of steep glades and narrow gullies. All told, the resort has 3,850 acres of endlessly skiable terrain fed with an annual average of 300 inches of snow. No one will be permitted on the mountain without a face mask this season, gear cannot be stored in the lodge, and there won't be an indoor area to boot up. Canada's international travel restrictions apply.

Revelstoke Mountain

Revelstoke, British Columbia • revelstokemountainresort.com

5,620 vertical feet • 75 runs

Tucked below the craggy point of Mount Mackenzie, Revelstoke Mountain Resort boasts a complex web of snaking greens, blues and blacks, plus a healthy helping of powdery bowls, steep chutes and stoke-inducing glades. As if the terrain wasn't gnarly enough, the resort racks up more than 34 feet of snow on average per season. Tickets at Revelstoke must be purchased online this winter. Masks will be required, and seating will be reduced in common areas and restaurants. Heads up, Revelstoke is in BC, so international travel restrictions apply.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Sandpoint, Idaho • schweitzer.com

2,400 vertical feet • 99 runs

For more than 50 years, Schweitzer has been keeping on top of the winter experience. New lifts, tree thinning, terrain parks full of jumps and rails — seems like every season, the mountain's made some subtle change on its 2,900 acres to please the glade skiers, the jibbers and the family units. This year, the coronavirus pandemic has made that commitment trickier, necessitating online-only ticket sales and daily rider limits. It's doubtful, however, that steps such as reduced indoor capacity and face mask requirements will do much to dampen the experience folks flock to Schweitzer for season after season.

Silver Mountain

Kellogg, Idaho • silvermt.com

2,200 vertical feet • 73 runs

Laid out between the twin peaks of Wardner and Kellogg, Silver Mountain Resort's 1,600 acres combine everything from gently winding ridge runs to steep plummets into snowy glades. The slopes are located exactly one gondola ride from Interstate 90, and seasons here tend to run long with 340 inches of annual average snowfall. Lift tickets will be limited on weekends and holidays and must be purchased online for those days, and face coverings will be required on the gondola and in all indoor spaces. For those planning to hit the resort's indoor waterpark, staff will take temperatures of everyone entering the facility.

Silver Star Mountain

Vernon, British Columbia • skisilverstar.com

2,500 vertical feet • 132 runs

Silver Star Mountain sprawls across 3,282 acres of British Columbian forest, its spiderweb of steep treed alleys and long corduroy avenues stretching out above a colorful, Western-style village. Snow piles up here to the tune of 23 feet per season on average, all of it as crisp and dry as a New Year's Eve toast. Pandemic-related changes include a resort-wide face mask mandate, an online parking reservation system and day-specific limits on ticket sales. Night skiing will not be available this season, and Canadian restrictions on international travel apply.

Sitzmark Ski Area

Havillah, Washington • skisilverstar.com

650 vertical feet • 10 runs

As great as the resort-style steep-and-deep experience is, sometimes skiers and snowboarders crave the familiar, unassuming embrace of a Mom-and-Pop winter. That's exactly what Sitzmark Ski Area has to offer, with 80 acres of straight snowbound fun in the Okanogan Highlands accessible from a single double chair. The area hasn't updated its Facebook feed with any COVID-19 news yet, and weekends can be a weather-dependent affair here, so be sure to check the latest updates before you go.

Snoqualmie Pass

Snoqualmie Pass, Washington • summitatsnoqualmie.com

2,280 vertical feet • 62 runs

Nicknamed "Seattle's Home Mountain," Snoqualmie Pass unfurls in several stages along Interstate 90 some 54 miles east of the Emerald City. Some of its lifts, such as Summit Central and Summit West, cater heavily to the family experience with mixed intermediate and advanced terrain. Alpental ups the game for the expert rider with glades, powder bowls and a hair-raising summit descent aptly named Adrenalin. Lift tickets will be limited on peak days this season. Face masks will be required indoors and anywhere outside where social distancing isn't possible. Snoqualmie will also only be accepting cashless transactions.

Snowbowl Ski

Missoula, Montana • montanasnowbowl.com

2,600 vertical feet • 48 runs

Snowbowl's slogan, "The Whole Point of Winter," is something of a local mantra in the Missoula area. The area is just a 12-mile drive from downtown, and enthusiasm over last year's unveiling of the long-anticipated TV Mountain expansion will doubtless carry over into the coming season. Face masks will be required in all indoor spaces, and Snowbowl is taking steps to expedite the ticket sale process, though it does not anticipate any skier limits.

Stevens Pass

Skykomish, Washington • stevenspass.com

1,800 vertical feet • 52 runs

Stretched across 1,125 acres in the heart of Washington's Cascades, Stevens Pass is a bowl rider's paradise. Powder fields of various sizes, fed by 460 inches of average annual snowfall, dot the area's front and back sides, while treed chutes and headwalls await the more steep-minded in the shadow of Cowboy Mountain. Stevens Pass is taking a different approach to access this season, allowing season pass holders to reserve days and holding off on lift ticket sales through the early season. Face masks will be required across the mountain, and Stevens Pass is only accepting cashless transactions.

Sun Valley Resort

Ketchum, Idaho • sunvalley.com

3,400 vertical feet • 121 runs

Over the past 80 years, Sun Valley's slopes have drawn a host of notable celebrities including Ernest Hemingway, Marilyn Monroe and the ski industry's own Warren Miller. It's not hard to see why, with the resort's 2,054 acres offering a mashup of long corduroy descents and steep open bowls. Riders this season will be required to wear face masks at the resort and throughout the town of Sun Valley below. The resort doesn't anticipate limits on skier capacity, but is prepared to implement an online reservation system for peak days to manage crowds.

Sunshine Village

Banff, Alberta • skibanff.com

3,514 vertical feet • 137 runs

One of Banff's famed "Big 3," Sunshine Village encapsulates three mountains straddling the Alberta/British Columbia border. A total of 3,358 skiable acres includes long groomers, open powder fields and a series of expert-only, hike-to chutes off Goat's Eye Mountain. Given its vast terrain, Sunshine Village has no plans to limit ticket sales this season. The resort has also set up three new temporary lodge structures and two temporary washrooms to help with indoor capacity reductions and ease social distancing.

Tamarack

Tamarack, Idaho • tamarackidaho.com

2,800 vertical feet • 50 runs

Overlooking the pristine waters of Idaho's Lake Cascade, Tamarack Resort is a top-to-bottom thrillride for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels. Harrowing steeps give way to long winding groomers, with plenty of trees to duck into for the occasional face shot. Powderhounds can also access a bevy of off-area bowls boasting an annual average of 300 inches of snow. The resort has made a number of changes during the pandemic, including adding several in-village dining options with reduced capacity and rolling out a no-contact ticket purchase and pickup system. Tamarack has cautioned that there may be day-pass limits on certain holidays and peak weekends to avoid on-hill crowding.

Timberline

Timberline Lodge, Oregon • timberlinelodge.com

3,690 vertical feet • 41 runs

Located just around the corner from Mount Hood Meadows, Oregon's iconic Timberline Lodge unlocks some 1,145 acres of skiable terrain in winter including tree-lined groomers, robust terrain park features and steep, open descents off Mount Hood's upper reaches. Timberline has commissioned its third-generation Pucci lift this season to further disburse riders, and if necessary, the mountain will begin managing on-hill capacity with an online reservation system and mandatory COVID questionnaire. Guests will be expected to wear masks indoors and on lifts. Timberline's plans also call for private lessons only this season, and a checkpoint will be operating on Timberline Road to provide visitors the latest info.

Turner Mountain

Libby, Montana • skiturner.com

2,110 vertical feet • 22 runs

Last season's early closure was a bummer for anyone with plans to shred the best-kept secret in western Montana. But that's just more reason to slip Turner Mountain into the 2020/21 datebook. With a single chair accessing a host of gentle blues and powder-filled blacks on the Kootenai National Forest, riders here are sure to appreciate the efforts of the nonprofit Kootenai Winter Sports Ski Education Foundation that operates it all. While Turner hasn't announced any COVID-specific plans yet, the ability to rent the mountain on non-operating days could be just the ticket for riders looking for maximum social distance on the slopes.

Whistler/ Blackcomb

Whistler, British Columbia • whistlerblackcomb.com

5,280 vertical feet • 200+ runs

There's going big with your winter, and then there's Whistler/Blackcomb. The resort boasts a staggering 8,171 acres of prime skiing and boarding, from mazes of mellow corduroy to jaw-dropping chutes and hanging powder bowls. Those with a transceiver and a zest for adventure can springboard into British Columbia's Garibaldi National Park for a day or two of backcountry thrills. Face coverings and cashless transactions are the rules at Whistler/Blackcomb this season, and all pass sales are subject to an online reservation system. Seating at restaurants has been spaced out, with reduced capacity, to ensure proper social distancing. Canadian restrictions on international travel apply.

White Pass

Naches, Washington • skiwhitepass.com

2,050 vertical feet • 45 runs

Draped across a pair of mountains on the northeastern edge of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, White Pass is a 1,402-acre feast of family-friendly riding and big mountain thrills. Its glades, groomers and headwalls get hammered with an annual average of 400 inches of snow, and 11 miles of adjacent Nordic trails add extra oomph to the winter experience. Face masks will be required at all times this season, and staff will undergo daily health checks to keep everyone safe. White Pass doesn't plan to limit day-ticket sales yet, but acknowledges that may become necessary and has opted not to sell multiday ticket products this season. The mountain also encourages riders to use their vehicles as a day lodge, since access to facilities will be limited.

click to enlarge Whitefish Mountain Resort is known for its iconic snow ghosts. |Whitefish Mountain Resort photo

Whitefish Mountain Resort

Whitefish, Montana • skiwhitefish.com

2,353 vertical feet • 113 runs

Storied among Montana riders for its iconic snow ghosts, Whitefish Mountain Resort is a powder lover's version of heaven. Backside descents through the trees and frontside shred sessions through Ptarmigan Bowl will have the whole crew barking like hounds. A view into the western edge of Glacier National Park is the cherry on the sundae. Riders will be required to wear masks indoors and in lift lines, and the resort has opted against singles lines this season. No limits on ticket sales are anticipated yet, but advanced bookings are recommended.

Whitewater Ski Resort

Nelson, British Columbia • skiwhitewater.com

2,044 vertical feet • 82 runs

From the treed steeps of Glory Ridge and Summit to the beginner-centric fare of the Silver King Chair, Whitewater has something for every skier or boarder in the family. And a healthy dollop of powder — 40 feet on average per season — makes the resort's terrain all the more shreddable. Day passes must be purchased in advance this season, and face masks are required across the resort. Riders have been asked to limit their time in the lodge and a spot in Whitewater's famed bar will only be available with a reservation. Canadian restrictions on international travel apply. ♦