Restaurants, bars, breweries can now seat indoors under new open-air guidelines

By

click to enlarge Lumberbeard is offering "warehouse" seating starting this weekend. - LUMBERBEARD BREWING
Lumberbeard Brewing
Lumberbeard is offering "warehouse" seating starting this weekend.
On Monday, word slowly began trickling out of Olympia that restaurants and bars, which have been closed for indoor dining since mid-November, can now adopt new COVID-19 safety guidelines defining "open-air" dining.

As early as Tuesday, several establishments across the Spokane area announced they'd begin seating customers inside at 25 percent capacity while keeping open all bay-style doors, usually reserved for warm weather, to increase outside airflow.

The new open-air rules came just days before many restaurants across the region saw recent investments in temporary outdoor structures, mostly thin-walled event tents, badly damaged in the historic Jan. 13 windstorm.

Under the new guidelines from the governor's office, open air seating is defined as "a structure with one or more permeable exterior walls, allowing outside air to easily exchange within occupied seating areas and maintain carbon dioxide levels below 450ppm."


Permeable exterior walls are defined as open bay doors, multiple open windows, screened openings, open tent panels, ventilation holes in side panels and uncovered lattice.

Not included are single windows and doors.

click to enlarge You can sit inside now, but the big doors have to stay open. - ROCK CITY GRILL
Rock City Grill
You can sit inside now, but the big doors have to stay open.
All other restrictions for Phase 1, which all of Washington state remains at since Gov. Jay Inslee last week announced new guidelines for the state's COVID-19 reopening plan, still apply. Those rules include a 25 percent capacity limit on all seating, tables capped at six people from no more than two separate households, no alcohol service after 11 pm and tables spaced six feet or more apart.

Other specific rules that apply to all phases of reopening for dining establishments require customers to wear face coverings any time they're not seated, and seated but not eating or drinking. Live entertainment and games are also prohibited, among other activities.


So far, we've seen social media posts from several restaurants, bars and breweries with roll-up doors sharing that they've already shifted tables around to meet the new guidelines. These social media posts also encourage customers to bundle up when they visit to help keep off the chill.

Among those that have made such announcements are Lost Boys Garage (their outdoor tent was badly damaged in the storm), Manito Tap House, Lumberbeard Brewing, Whistle Punk Brewing, Wine & Taps and Rock City Grill.

Trending

In the Neighborhood is a public poetry project that honors the distinct charms of Spokane's various districts
The new corporate executive chef of Spokane's Twigs chain on getting through COVID and his culinary journey
Art Means Business pairs Spokane musicians and filmmakers to create music videos with a local focus
Why is it taking so long to give out lifesaving vaccines in Washington state?
A young couple inches closer to their dream of owning a cat-skiing operation in British Columbia
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of...

Due to COVID-19, Spokane's annual homeless survey won't count unsheltered individuals, city says

By Wilson Criscione

Homeless people not using shelter services won't be counted in the 2020 homeless count

The new Care to Nourish program is feeding families and bringing business to local restaurants

By Chey Scott

Beacon Hill Catering & Events co-owner Ellie Aaro, left, leads an effort to feed families while supporting the hard-hit hospitality industry. She's pictured with Beacon Hill Executive Chef Ryan Jordan.

Washington acts to keep products safe, while South Dakota's governor tries to keep recreational use illegal

By Will Maupin

Washington state officials extended the ban on vitamin E acetate in vape devices.

Why is it taking so long to give out lifesaving vaccines in Washington state?

By Daniel Walters

A dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Spokane Fire Department Training Center.
More »

Latest in Food News

The new Care to Nourish program is feeding families and bringing business to local restaurants

By Chey Scott

Beacon Hill Catering & Events co-owner Ellie Aaro, left, leads an effort to feed families while supporting the hard-hit hospitality industry. She's pictured with Beacon Hill Executive Chef Ryan Jordan.

The new corporate executive chef of Spokane's Twigs chain on getting through COVID and his culinary journey

By Chey Scott

Twigs executive chef Jared Schlosser

Central Food, Lantern Tap House and Wandering Table are all permanently closing

By Chey Scott

Central Food chef and owner David Blaine is pictured inside his now-closed Kendall Yards restaurant in this file photo.

The region's restaurant industry was devastated by COVID-19, but there are still bright spots to celebrate

By Chey Scott

The Spokane Hospitality Coalition formed to help local restaurants.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.

Newly opened in Hayden, Belle's Brunch House serves classic brunch fare all day long

By Carrie Scozzaro

Belle's serves tasty and Instagram-worthy dishes.

There's an increasing number of breweries around the region operating at a small scale

By Derek Harrison

For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss checks his mash tun while brewing a New England-style IPA.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Mac & Cheese Weekend @ The Coeur d'Alene Resort

Jan. 15-17

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation