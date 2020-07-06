Restaurants opt to temporarily close again as region's COVID-19 case counts rise

Indaba Coffee Roasters owner Bobby Enslow opted to temporarily close all Indaba locations after learning an employee had been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
Young Kwak photo
Indaba Coffee Roasters owner Bobby Enslow opted to temporarily close all Indaba locations after learning an employee had been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
Due to COVID-19 outbreaks linked to the dining and nightlife scene, as well as positive test results among staff and/or customers, several restaurants and bars across the Inland Northwest have decided to temporarily close amid an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases across the region and the nation.

While many local eateries have been forthcoming when an employee or recent customer tests positive for the virus, quickly closing to the public to sanitize and regroup, others without any COVID-19 case links have also done so in the interest of public safety.

The Inlander will continually update this list, sharing both venues that have been directly connected to positive cases as well as those opting to close despite Spokane County's current standing in Phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan, which has allowed for limited dine-in service since mid May.


Local food venues linked to positive cases:

Ongoing closures
Indaba Coffee Roasters (all locations), Spokane
Garageland, Spokane
Two Seven Public House, Spokane
Borracho Tacos & Tequileria, Spokane
Charlie P's, Spokane Valley

Closed initially; have since reopened
Embers by the Lake, Hauser
Le Peep Cafe, Coeur d'Alene
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery, Coeur d'Alene
Beet Basil, Sandpoint
219 Lounge, Sandpoint
Remedy Kitchen & Tavern, Spokane
Nectar Beer & Wine, Spokane

Restaurants in temporary closure; no known positive cases

Ruins (plans to reopen this weekend for takeout), Spokane
Central Food (closed to dine-in through 2020; retail food sales to continue), Spokane
Hogwash Whiskey Den (closed through July), Spokane
Inland Pacific Kitchen (closed through July), Spokane
Wisconsinburger (takeout only), Spokane
Churchill's Steakhouse (takeout available), Spokane
The Scoop (pickup orders only at both locations), Spokane
Method Juice Cafe (until further notice), Spokane
The Globe (until further notice), Spokane
Heritage Bar & Kitchen (until further notice), Spokane

