Restaurants opt to temporarily close again as region's COVID-19 case counts rise

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Indaba Coffee Roasters owner Bobby Enslow opted to temporarily close all Indaba locations after learning an employee had been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

, as well as positive test results among staff and/or customers, several restaurants and bars across the Inland Northwest have decided to temporarily close amid an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases across the region and the nation.While many local eateries have been forthcoming when an employee or recent customer tests positive for the virus, quickly closing to the public to sanitize and regroup, others without any COVID-19 case links have also done so in the interest of public safety.Thewill continually update this list, sharing both venues that have been directly connected to positive cases as well as those opting to close despite Spokane County's current standing in Phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan, which has allowed for limited dine-in service since mid May.Indaba Coffee Roasters (all locations), SpokaneGarageland, SpokaneTwo Seven Public House, SpokaneBorracho Tacos & Tequileria, SpokaneCharlie P's, Spokane ValleyLe Peep Cafe, Coeur d'AleneBardenay Restaurant & Distillery, Coeur d'AleneBeet Basil, Sandpoint219 Lounge, SandpointRemedy Kitchen & Tavern, SpokaneNectar Beer & Wine, SpokaneRuins (plans to reopen this weekend for takeout), SpokaneCentral Food (closed to dine-in through 2020; retail food sales to continue), SpokaneHogwash Whiskey DenInland Pacific Kitchen (closed through July), SpokaneWisconsinburger (takeout only), SpokaneChurchill's Steakhouse (takeout available), SpokaneThe Scoop (pickup orders only at both locations), SpokaneMethod Juice CafeThe Globe (until further notice), SpokaneHeritage Bar & Kitchen (until further notice), Spokane