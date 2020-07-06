Restaurants opt to temporarily close again as region's COVID-19 case counts rise

While many local eateries have been forthcoming when an employee or recent customer tests positive for the virus, quickly closing to the public to sanitize and regroup, others without any COVID-19 case links have also done so in the interest of public safety.
The Inlander will continually update this list, sharing both venues that have been directly connected to positive cases as well as those opting to close despite Spokane County's current standing in Phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan, which has allowed for limited dine-in service since mid May.
Local food venues linked to positive cases:
Ongoing closures
Indaba Coffee Roasters (all locations), Spokane
Garageland, Spokane
Two Seven Public House, Spokane
Borracho Tacos & Tequileria, Spokane
Charlie P's, Spokane Valley
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery, Coeur d'Alene
Beet Basil, Sandpoint
219 Lounge, Sandpoint
Remedy Kitchen & Tavern, Spokane
Nectar Beer & Wine, Spokane
Restaurants in temporary closure; no known positive cases
Ruins (plans to reopen this weekend for takeout), Spokane
Central Food (closed to dine-in through 2020; retail food sales to continue), Spokane
Hogwash Whiskey Den (closed through July), Spokane
Inland Pacific Kitchen (closed through July), Spokane
Wisconsinburger (takeout only), Spokane
Churchill's Steakhouse (takeout available), Spokane
The Scoop (pickup orders only at both locations), Spokane
Method Juice Cafe (until further notice), Spokane
The Globe (until further notice), Spokane
Heritage Bar & Kitchen (until further notice), Spokane