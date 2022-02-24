Restaurants serving internationally inspired dishes are ready to take diners' taste buds on a culinary world tour

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Little Noodle's pho

As the region's culinary scene continues to grow and evolve, diversity of options in the form of more flavors from across the globe has been one major trend we all love to see. For adventure-seeking eaters, as well as those looking to try something a little different, this year's Inlander Restaurant Week participant list is replete with restaurants that specialize in recipes from a range of cultures. Here's just a brief overview of what you'll find.

Without question the greatest cuisine diversity you'll find this year is at the nonprofit FEAST WORLD KITCHEN, whose three-course menu showcases nine different dishes (plus one drink) prepared by its immigrant and refugee chef partners. Without listing the whole menu here, some standouts you can pick from include Vietnamese cha gio egg rolls for course one, followed by Lebanese lamb kebabs or vegan Indian curry as a main, and maybe some Colombian tres leches cake for dessert.

In Airway Heights, D'BALI ASIAN BISTRO's entire menu is a collection of Southeast Asian comfort food from chef "Mama" Jeannie Choi's repertoire. As a starter, try the green papaya salad with chicken satay skewers; the crisp salad is lightly coated with traditional citrus dressing and the simultaneously sweet, sour, salty and spicy nam pla sauce, a Thai staple.

You'll definitely find, well, noodle-based dishes at the Garland District's LITTLE NOODLE, which is featuring both traditional and inspired Asian dishes, including its famous pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup. Little Noodle's slow-cooked, full-bodied broth is filled with rice noodles, cabbage, carrots, lime, jalapeño, onion and locally grown herbs, plus diner's choice of protein: smoked tofu, smoked pork, tri-tip, chicken or shrimp. We also recommend the house-made spring rolls (gluten-free and vegan) with peanut sauce, and the sake clams swimming in lemon-basil compound butter and sake broth.

Fresh-made Thai food is naturally the focus of the local chain THAI BAMBOO, which signed up all four of its locations (three in Spokane, one in Coeur d'Alene) to partake in Restaurant Week. Thai golden wings, marinated in a blend of Thai spices and served with a lime dipping sauce, are a crispy, flavorful start to the meal. The restaurant's popular garden (vegetarian and gluten free) phad Thai noodles also make an appearance as an entree.

Italian eats can also be found in steady rotation across this year's menus, whether that's the tagliatelle bolognese with house-made noodles at Coeur d'Alene's VINE & OLIVE EATERY AND WINE BAR, or the scratch-made baked lasagna at ITALIAN KITCHEN in downtown Spokane. Italian staples are the focus at newly opened MOSSUTO'S ITALIAN in North Spokane, as well as RADICCI ITALIAN BISTRO in Hayden. And there's even more Italian and European eats to be found throughout this year's three-course menus!