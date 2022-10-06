Restaurateur Adam Hegsted adds Spain to his culinary destination list with new de España restaurant

Carrie Scozzaro photo Empanadas at de España

First there was Baba, which brought Mediterranean flavors to Kendall Yards in 2021, followed by the opening of the French-inspired Française in South Perry earlier this year.

As of Sept. 28, chef, entrepreneur and Eat Good Group founder Adam Hegsted has put another pin on the culinary map with the Spanish-inspired de España in the former Incrediburger & Eggs location downtown, at 909 W. First Ave.

Menu headlines at de España are in Spanish and dishes reflect a range of regions, from Barcelona to Basque Country. Pinxtos (also spelled pincho or pinchu) are small bites often found in Basque eateries, like salty and tender marinated white anchovies called boquerones ($9).

Additional small plates — tapas — are divided into four groups on the menu. Vegetable-forward tapas de terra includes classic Spanish patatas bravas ($11) or fried potatoes in a spicy tomato sauce, while del mar, or seafood dishes, include salt cod fritters ($14) and octopus à la plancha ($22), meaning grilled. There are also ham (jamónes) and cheese plate collections.

For larger appetites, try paella ($36 or $72), a savory and versatile rice dish from the Valencian region, or bone-in ribeye ($58) with marrow and a fall-apart oxtail jam.

Don't forget dessert, like dense, custardy flan ($8) rimmed in rich dulce de leche.

The drink menu is not to be ignored, either. Française General Manager Nicole Seaman, doing double-duty as Eat Good's wine director, has curated a wide range of Spanish varietals from sparkling cava to full-bodied tempranillo.

Other specialty drinks include house-made sangria by the glass ($12) or pitcher ($40), with a nonalcoholic version, too. Cocktails emphasize presentation as much as the palate, like the El Portal de Martinez ($16), featuring infused Mahón gin delivered in an artful flask and small martini glass. Additional nonalcoholic drinks include a Spanish version of horchata ($8) and house-made sodas ($8).

Carrie Scozzaro photo The El Portal de Martinez cocktail at de España

The bar menu and the bar itself are a significant focal point of the revamped, former Incrediburger space. The plan, says Hegsted, is to include a small assortment of free tapas at select times, such as late at night, which more closely follows Spanish traditions.

The decision to transform Incrediburger was driven by a decline in lunch traffic, due in part to the COVID pandemic and ensuing shutdown.

The inspiration for de España, however, dates back nearly 15 years when Hegsted was executive chef at the former Brix restaurant in Coeur d'Alene. Hegsted's entry into a culinary contest requiring him to use Spanish foods — a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with manchego cheese, marcona almonds and jamón — earned him a trip to the French Culinary Institute in New York. During the two-week adventure, Hegsted visited New York's best tapas bars, met Spanish chef José Andrés and began collecting elements of what would one day become de España.

A trip to Barcelona exploring the food, from street vendors to fine dining, further shaped his vision for de España, Hegsted says.

Pretty much everywhere you walk, you see someone selling little dishes like the ones he's put on the menu at de España, Hegsted says.

"Those are my favorite kind of places." ♦

de España • 909 W. First Ave. • Open Sun-Thu 3:30-11 pm, Fri-Sat 3:30-midnight • espanaspokane.com • 509-443-4215