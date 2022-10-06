Restaurateur Adam Hegsted adds Spain to his culinary destination list with new de España restaurant

By

Restaurateur Adam Hegsted adds Spain to his culinary destination list with new de Espa&ntilde;a restaurant
Carrie Scozzaro photo
Empanadas at de España

First there was Baba, which brought Mediterranean flavors to Kendall Yards in 2021, followed by the opening of the French-inspired Française in South Perry earlier this year.

As of Sept. 28, chef, entrepreneur and Eat Good Group founder Adam Hegsted has put another pin on the culinary map with the Spanish-inspired de España in the former Incrediburger & Eggs location downtown, at 909 W. First Ave.

Menu headlines at de España are in Spanish and dishes reflect a range of regions, from Barcelona to Basque Country. Pinxtos (also spelled pincho or pinchu) are small bites often found in Basque eateries, like salty and tender marinated white anchovies called boquerones ($9).

Additional small plates — tapas — are divided into four groups on the menu. Vegetable-forward tapas de terra includes classic Spanish patatas bravas ($11) or fried potatoes in a spicy tomato sauce, while del mar, or seafood dishes, include salt cod fritters ($14) and octopus à la plancha ($22), meaning grilled. There are also ham (jamónes) and cheese plate collections.

For larger appetites, try paella ($36 or $72), a savory and versatile rice dish from the Valencian region, or bone-in ribeye ($58) with marrow and a fall-apart oxtail jam.

Don't forget dessert, like dense, custardy flan ($8) rimmed in rich dulce de leche.

The drink menu is not to be ignored, either. Française General Manager Nicole Seaman, doing double-duty as Eat Good's wine director, has curated a wide range of Spanish varietals from sparkling cava to full-bodied tempranillo.

Other specialty drinks include house-made sangria by the glass ($12) or pitcher ($40), with a nonalcoholic version, too. Cocktails emphasize presentation as much as the palate, like the El Portal de Martinez ($16), featuring infused Mahón gin delivered in an artful flask and small martini glass. Additional nonalcoholic drinks include a Spanish version of horchata ($8) and house-made sodas ($8).

Restaurateur Adam Hegsted adds Spain to his culinary destination list with new de Espa&ntilde;a restaurant
Carrie Scozzaro photo
The El Portal de Martinez cocktail at de España

The bar menu and the bar itself are a significant focal point of the revamped, former Incrediburger space. The plan, says Hegsted, is to include a small assortment of free tapas at select times, such as late at night, which more closely follows Spanish traditions.

The decision to transform Incrediburger was driven by a decline in lunch traffic, due in part to the COVID pandemic and ensuing shutdown.

The inspiration for de España, however, dates back nearly 15 years when Hegsted was executive chef at the former Brix restaurant in Coeur d'Alene. Hegsted's entry into a culinary contest requiring him to use Spanish foods — a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with manchego cheese, marcona almonds and jamón — earned him a trip to the French Culinary Institute in New York. During the two-week adventure, Hegsted visited New York's best tapas bars, met Spanish chef José Andrés and began collecting elements of what would one day become de España.

A trip to Barcelona exploring the food, from street vendors to fine dining, further shaped his vision for de España, Hegsted says.

Pretty much everywhere you walk, you see someone selling little dishes like the ones he's put on the menu at de España, Hegsted says.

"Those are my favorite kind of places." ♦

Trending

de España • 909 W. First Ave. • Open Sun-Thu 3:30-11 pm, Fri-Sat 3:30-midnight • espanaspokane.com • 509-443-4215

The original print version of this article was headlined "World Traveler"

Tags

Speaking of Food , Opening

Shareable Feast

Shareable Feast

Sugar alternatives can add nutritional value to treats

By Stacey Aggarwal

Sugar alternatives can add nutritional value to treats

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

By Kate Lebo

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

The Border Stop introduces diners to Bulgarian food and culture from Stateline, Idaho

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Border Stop introduces diners to Bulgarian food and culture from Stateline, Idaho
More »

Latest in Food News

Dining Out 2022: More than a meal

By Carrie Scozzaro

Dining Out 2022: More than a meal

Gander & Ryegrass' evolving chef's choice menu invites diners to sit back and enjoy the culinary ride

By Chey Scott

Gander & Ryegrass' evolving chef's choice menu invites diners to sit back and enjoy the culinary ride

Culinary Dope creator Joe Morris combines hip-hop and high-end cuisine in a dynamic new series of pop-up events

By Carrie Scozzaro

Culinary Dope creator Joe Morris combines hip-hop and high-end cuisine in a dynamic new series of pop-up events

Candle in the Woods immerses guests in a welcoming, gourmet taste of the Inland Northwest

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Candle in the Woods immerses guests in a welcoming, gourmet taste of the Inland Northwest
More »
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Spokane Fresh Hop Festival

Spokane Fresh Hop Festival @ Millwood Park

Sat., Oct. 8, 4-8:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

Carrie Scozzaro spent nearly half of her career serving public education in various roles, and the other half in creative work: visual art, marketing communications, graphic design, and freelance writing, including for publications throughout Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 6-12, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation