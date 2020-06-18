Retail fashion responds warily as reopening comes slowly

By

click to enlarge Suzy Gage, owner of Echo Boutique. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Suzy Gage, owner of Echo Boutique.

By mid- to late-February, Affordable Elegance would be full of mostly teenage gals searching for the perfect prom dress. By May, the focus would be wedding dresses, according to Erika Bates, who runs the Coeur d'Alene store with her sister Emily Applegate-Fraser.

"We need our 'prom season' to survive," says Bates, who took over the store from their mother in 2009 and is a little concerned about the future.

While their business was denied federal support, they continued working one-on-one with customers who'd already placed bridal dress orders. Many were postponing or downsizing their wedding plans, yet still wanted a dress, says Bates.

Affordable Elegance also made masks, posting a photo on Facebook with a link to their Etsy shop that turned into a groundswell of inquiries about purchasing them. Surprised, Bates and the team worked until the wee hours of the morning making masks, including some for donation.

Since reopening, they've seen a modest uptick in business, such as families doing private "proms." And they're optimistic that support for local businesses will get them through.

Fewer special occasion dresses plus canceled events has Echo Boutique founder Suzy Gage rethinking whether or not they'll continue taking formalwear on consignment. Gage created the curated consignment shop in downtown Spokane in 2012.

Related
Ramstead Ranch co-owner Eileen Napier (right) shows a pork steak to Deb Brady as other customers wait on markers meant to encourage social distancing at the South Perry Thursday Market.

Regional farmers markets tweak operations to keep shoppers and vendors safe while providing access to fresh, local food

Like Affordable Elegance, spring is a prime time for fashion for Echo Boutique.

"Our February was the best February we have ever had in eight years," says Gage, who jokingly describes the couple months they've been closed as "the longest five years" ever.

Although they were able to secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan, the requirements seemed to change every few days, Gage says. She hustled to bring full-time employees back and spent the time rebuilding the store website, amping up social media and figuring out e-commerce.

Their pivot involved curbside pickup for online sales, but no incoming consignments.

Now they're figuring out guidelines for retail, says Gage, who describes them as comprehensive but confusing. Their plan, in addition to all the CDC and local precautions — masking up, cleaning high-touch surfaces, having sanitizer available — is to set aside anything someone has tried on for 24 hours, then steam cleaning it before putting it back on the rack.

Ensuring customers feel safe in the store is only part of her concern, says Gage, who emptied her showroom on the advice of local officials during recent protests. She even took down their signs welcoming LGBTQ community for fear it might set someone off.

"We shouldn't have to think about things like that," Gage says.

The upside, however, has come from customers and long-time consignors, many of whom have called just to inquire how Gage and her staff are doing.

In the end, Gage says, it's about relationships, which are key to helping local businesses survive.

Her request?

"Think of us before [you] hit the Amazon button." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Trying on the New Reality"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown
Spokane's new Chomper Cricket Farm wants to take the "ick" factor out of eating insects
Music therapist Sandi Curtis on how pop music can empower survivors of abuse
Spike Lee's war epic Da 5 Bloods is a bold, eccentric descent into the depths of American brutality
Why thousands are calling on the Spokane County Sheriff to cancel "warrior-style" training for law enforcement officers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Local game, comic and hobby shops innovate and move online to reach customers

By Chey Scott

Ace Geiger, 12, and his father, Thomas, browse at the Comic Book Shop on Saturday.

The region's jewelers missed out on a spring of sales, but they used creative means tokeep their businesses going during the shutdown

By Dan Nailen

Austin's Fine Jewelry's Rita Everstine hands a ring to customer Matt Kaiser and his son Josiah (right).

Spokane's record stores are back up to speed, albeit with extra precautions in place

By Nathan Weinbender

Local record stores have found new ways to service customers.

Specialty shops lean on social media and loyal customers to get by

By Jeremey Randrup

Boulevard Mercantile owners David Jeffers, Joellen Jeffers and Dan Webb.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

How writers of cop TV shows like S.W.A.T. are wrestling with the genre's influence on real police officers

By Daniel Walters

Are shows like S.W.A.T. thoughtful entertainment or mere "copaganda"?

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

By Chey Scott

Redefining Beauty: How quarantine has made me reconsider beauty routines and my own self-confidence

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A Spokane shout-out, Bob Dylan's new record, and more you need to know

A reader-submitted photo essay documenting the hidden beauties of our region that don't typically make the pages of the Inlander

By Derek Harrison

Palouse Falls State Park
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Virtual Juneteenth Celebration: Amplify the Black Voice

Virtual Juneteenth Celebration: Amplify the Black Voice

Fri., June 19, 6-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 18-24, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation