Returning to original childhood aerial thrills Tom Cruise delivered in the original Top Gun

By

click to enlarge Stick up your thumb if you really hope people forget you made a Mummy movie.
Stick up your thumb if you really hope people forget you made a Mummy movie.

In 1986 I was a 14-year-old who'd only lived on Air Force bases my entire life, yet I'd never given a second's thought to becoming a pilot until Top Gun arrived in theaters that May. Tom Cruise was at his coolest as fighter pilot Maverick, and he and his buddies like Iceman, Goose and Mustang made serving in the military not only look patriotic and exciting, but damn fun.

My Air Force major dad was appalled, but just because the Top Gun pilots were Navy guys. Any concerns he had about my actually becoming a pilot were squashed by the fact I require glasses, and as an adolescent had an attention span roughly the length of a Duran Duran video. I'm sure when Ferris Bueller's Day Off came out less than a month later, I was more interested in being a friendly rascal with no responsibilities than fighting Soviet fighter planes over the ocean.

Related
Despite dazzling stunts, Top Gun: Maverick takes a nosedive.

Top Gun: Maverick tones down the sexual tension while amping up the military propaganda

It's difficult to relay just how big a phenomenon Top Gun was that summer to anyone who didn't experience it firsthand. The hype was massive, particularly for a movie that wasn't part of a franchise at the time like Star Wars or Indiana Jones. It was a relatively straightforward action movie, but one delivered with an MTV-ready soundtrack and hyper-stylish look courtesy of director Tony Scott's predilection for California sunsets, neon-lit love scenes and still-impressive flying stunts. And the soundtrack was packed with hits, going nine-times-platinum on the strength of hits like Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone" and Berlin's Oscar-winning "Take My Breath Away."

As Top Gun arrived, Tom Cruise had yet to become a massive star, but he was certainly on his way thanks to his 1983 starring roles in Risky Business and the underappreciated high school jock jam All The Right Moves (co-starring Spokane's own Craig T. Nelson at his most dickish!). The Hollywood A-listers among his peers at the time were the Brat Pack gang, and it's hard to imagine the likes of Andrew McCarthy, Rob Lowe or Judd Nelson having the assortment of qualities required of a character like Top Gun's Maverick.

Related
Chip 'n Dale reboot is a smorgasbord of cartoon pop culture references, Memorial Day runs at Silver Mountain, and new music!

Chip 'n Dale reboot is a smorgasbord of cartoon pop culture references, Memorial Day runs at Silver Mountain, and new music!

What are those qualities, exactly? Having recently rewatched Top Gun for the first time in decades, I can tell you a big part of it was having a shit-eating grin to go with an all-American macho vibe. Maverick's a smartass to his superiors and flying rivals, but a great guy to have around when you need to take your shirt off for a homoerotic volleyball scene set to a terrible Kenny Loggins soundtrack tune (no, not "Danger Zone," but the lesser "Playing With The Boys"). The role also required Cruise keeping a straight face while serenading his prospective lover in a bar with "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling." That's not easy to do, and sadly I know that from personal experience.

Cheesy as much of Top Gun is watching it in 2022, the flight scenes are still thrilling. That's the one thing that gives me hope for a sequel that it's hard to believe anyone was asking for some 36 years later. But taking in Top Gun: Maverick (see our review page 32) also entails forgetting what's become of Tom Cruise since the original. Forgetting his leadership in the shady Scientology cult. Forgetting his Oprah couch freakout and Today Show anti-psychiatry rants. Forgetting The Mummy, and Rock of Ages, and Days of Thunder.

For a dose of the adrenaline that fueled my summer as a 14-year-old, though, I might just try to forget all that for a couple of hours. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Need for Speed"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Chip 'n Dale reboot is a smorgasbord of cartoon pop culture references, Memorial Day runs at Silver Mountain, and new music!

Chip 'n Dale reboot is a smorgasbord of cartoon pop culture references, Memorial Day runs at Silver Mountain, and new music!

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Diving into online genealogy and discovering my ancestors who fought for America's independence and more

By Chey Scott

The author's ancestors.

Inlander Insights: All Sorts Director Rick Castañeda

By Seth Sommerfeld

Director/writer/editor Rick Castañeda mans the edit bay while putting together All Sorts.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Intrigue, romance, laughs — the Civic's regional premiere of Murder on the Orient Express aims to have it all

By E.J. Iannelli

FROM LEFT: John Preston Crocker III as Hector MacQueen, Bryce Clifton as Detective Hercule Poirot and Hannah Slusser as Countess Andrenyi

Chip 'n Dale reboot is a smorgasbord of cartoon pop culture references, Memorial Day runs at Silver Mountain, and new music!

Chip 'n Dale reboot is a smorgasbord of cartoon pop culture references, Memorial Day runs at Silver Mountain, and new music!

The world's elite skaters discuss the joys and challenges of pursuing perfection on ice

By Melissa Huggins

Ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker make the seemingly impossible look incredibly graceful.

Meet the Mild Riders, Spokane's chillest (and only) scooter gang

By Chey Scott

The Mild Riders zip through West Central Spokane.
More »
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Annie

Annie @ TAC at the Lake

Thu., May 26, 7 p.m., Fri., May 27, 7 p.m., Sat., May 28, 3 & 7 p.m. and Sun., May 29, 2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 26- 1, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation