Righting historical wrongs, moving beyond the drug war, and other news from the past year

By

In 1997, Mike Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear during a boxing match. In 2022, those two went into business selling ear-shaped THC gummies. It's hilarious, and it became national news, but does it really matter?

Here are three stories that do matter, even though the coverage they received meant fewer people heard about them — heard, like, with your ears. Get it?

TARGETING RETAILERS

Due to their dependence on cash-only transactions, cannabis businesses have long been targeted by thieves. Seattle's KING-TV reported more than 30 violent crimes targeting cannabis retailers in the state between November 2021 and January 2022.

Things took a turn for the worse in mid-March, when over a span of four days, three west side retailers found themselves targets of violent robberies resulting in fatalities.

In the wake of those incidents, the state Treasurer's Office was vocal in calling for expanded access to banking and debit services for the cannabis industry. In Washington, many retailers now offer debit purchases, reducing the need for cash on-site. National legislation allowing for similar access to banking and financial services for the cannabis industry has repeatedly flamed out on Capitol Hill, as recently as this month.

WORDS MATTER

In April, the state Legislature passed House Bill 1210, which called for a search and replace mission into Washington's legal code. The term "marijuana" would be removed, and "cannabis" would be used in its place.

It may not seem like much, but this change is an attempt to right historical wrongs. The word "marijuana" was a pejorative from the start. A century ago, when anti-cannabis activists were pushing for prohibition, they latched onto the term — "marijuana" has its origins in Mexico — hoping to fan racist flames surrounding cannabis use.

WHITE HOUSE, GREEN HOUSE?

The White House made headlines in October when President Biden said he would pardon all prior federal offenses for simple possession of cannabis, a move impacting approximately 6,500 people.

Buried at the bottom of the statement, and largely overshadowed by news of the pardons, was something that could prove to impact far more people.

It was the initiation of an administrative review of cannabis' status as a Schedule I substance, which puts it alongside the most controlled of controlled substances. The review will determine whether or not cannabis should remain on Schedule I or be moved to a less-regulated tier.

It's not legalization, but it does show a willingness from the executive branch to reconsider more than four decades of federal cannabis policy. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "It's Cannabis, Not Marijuana"

