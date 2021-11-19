Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty of Intentional Homicide, Four Other Charges

Carlos Javier Ortiz/The New York Times

People watch the verdict announcement in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and wounded another amid protests and rioting over police conduct in Kenosha, Wis., was found not guilty of homicide and other charges on Friday, in a deeply divisive case that ignited a national debate over vigilantism, gun rights and the definition of self-defense.