RK/RKAY makes the most of its surreal high concept

By

click to enlarge Mahboob (Kapoor) and his film-within-the-film love interest Gulabo (Malika Sherawat).
Mahboob (Kapoor) and his film-within-the-film love interest Gulabo (Malika Sherawat).

It's the curse of fictional cinematic characters — their very existence is a Groundhog Day-esque time loop. In their fabricated realities, they're doomed to hit the same romantic beats and suffer the same tragic deaths again and again and again.

But what if a film's protagonist just quit? Just straight up decided to keep running and leave the film and enter the real world?

That's the high concept at the core of Indian writer, director and star Rajat Kapoor's latest film, RK/RKAY. Not straying far from his reality, Kapoor plays RK, a writer/director/actor making a movie that's a tribute to hard-boiled '60s cinema. In said film, he portrays the mustachioed leading man, Mahboob, who meets a calamitous end.

Related
The surreal world of An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It.

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It pushes the boundaries of stop-motion animation reality

But during the editing process, Mahboob disappears. He's suddenly nowhere to be found on any of the footage. Not content with his fate, Mahboob ran away to the real world. Soon enough, RK finds him and must try to convince Mahboob he's a fictional creation who needs to return to the celluloid world.

While that might seem like a sort of one-note story, RK/RKAY squeezes a lot of fun out of the scenario. There are enough clever twists to the fish-out-of-water situation with a fictional character being in reality that the comedic beats stay fresh, and the contrast between Mahboob's zeal for life and RK's distant, dour artist persona makes for an engaging dramatic parallel. It's a movie packed with ideas about creation, escapism and existentialism without ever seeming heavy. ♦

Streaming online at spokanefilmfestival.org

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Literally Jumping Off the Screen"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

After a pandemic break in 2021, the Spokane International Film Festival reemerges with an array of local and international cinematic treats

By Seth Sommerfeld

SpIFF's Pete Porter is ready to return to the cinema.

Question of the Week

Tag: A Spokane-inspired big-screen hit.

But Still a Bird Sings gives a voice to the vocally impared

By Seth Sommerfeld

Lynn Carter seeks beauty in her post-laryngectomy life in But Still a Bird Sings.

A Good Enough Day is an exercise in measured storytelling and limited-resource filmmaking

By Seth Sommerfeld

Trevor St. John exudes a somber calm in A Good Enough Day.
More »

Latest in Screen News

After a pandemic break in 2021, the Spokane International Film Festival reemerges with an array of local and international cinematic treats

By Seth Sommerfeld

SpIFF's Pete Porter is ready to return to the cinema.

But Still a Bird Sings gives a voice to the vocally impared

By Seth Sommerfeld

Lynn Carter seeks beauty in her post-laryngectomy life in But Still a Bird Sings.

A Good Enough Day is an exercise in measured storytelling and limited-resource filmmaking

By Seth Sommerfeld

Trevor St. John exudes a somber calm in A Good Enough Day.

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It pushes the boundaries of stop-motion animation reality

By Seth Sommerfeld

The surreal world of An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It.
More »
More Screen News »
All Screen »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Spokane International Film Festival

Spokane International Film Festival @ Bing Crosby Theater

Fri., Feb. 4

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation