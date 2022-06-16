Road Trips

click to enlarge The Priest Lake area is joyfully tough on cell phone reception.

OK, we can all agree that gas prices aren't necessarily making the good ol' summer road trip nearly as enticing this year. That said, it's hard to match the feeling of getting out to explore the many beautiful events and places within just a few hours' drive in the Northwest. Roll down those windows, take your most fuel-efficient vehicle, and plan to get out and see some of the spectacular places your regional "backyard" has to offer.

LIGHTING UP GRAND COULEE

Grand Coulee Dam (about an hour and 40 minutes from downtown Spokane) is the largest hydropower facility in the country and quite the feat of human engineering to behold in person. Each summer, people flock to the area not just to tour the dam, but for the return of the nighttime laser light show depicting the history of the region and dam's construction right on the side of the dam itself.

You can catch the light show every night at 10 through July 31. Starting Aug. 1 the show starts at 9:30 pm, then on Sept. 1 it begins at 8:30 pm, continuing through Sept. 30. You don't need a ticket to watch, as the show can be viewed from parking sites across from the dam.

Daily public tours are also offered at the John W. Keys III Pump-Generating Plant, on a first-come, first-served basis, at 10 am, noon, 2 pm and 3:30 pm. The tours run about an hour, and while you can bring cameras, no bags are allowed.

For a fun trip and a shorter drive to bed after the light show, consider camping at nearby Steamboat Rock State Park, about 20 minutes away.

ESCAPE TO PRIEST LAKE

If you want a peaceful camping trip tucked in among the trees and near (or on) the beaches of Priest Lake, the Lionhead unit at the north end of the lake offers small campsites that get you out into nature to enjoy the beautiful waters of North Idaho.

Need help keeping your family's focus on the trip and not on their phones? There's limited to no cell reception within this park (roughly 2.5 hours from Spokane), which can make it easier to put down the technology and embrace the natural experience.

From here, you can swim, boat, relax on the beach, and access nearby hiking trails. Make sure to get a reservation for your campsite before heading out at reserveamerica.com.

OUT IN THE ORCHARD

If you're looking to get an up-close experience picking your own cherries, peaches, nectarines and other summer fruits, head toward Wenatchee and check out Stutzman Ranch (about 3 hours from Spokane), where U-pick options adjust throughout the season starting in late June.

It's a good idea to bring your own bucket or box, as well as a wagon to cart your picked fruit in. The orchard has a $5 per person minimum for the fruit you buy, which should be easy to reach as you load up on fresh fruit to take home and enjoy right away, or to use for pies, jams, and other recipes.

Pets aren't allowed, but the orchard is kid-friendly, and you're allowed to snack while out picking. Just be sure to thoroughly wash any fruit before you eat it so you remove any of the pesticides, dust, animal poop, or other germs that may be on the skin.

Find more information at thestutzmanranch.com.

click to enlarge Walla Walla has more to offer than wine — but we really love the wine.

WHEN IN WALLA WALLA

Wine lovers are likely already aware of the bounty of wineries throughout Washington, but it never hurts to mention again that Walla Walla abounds with wine tasting and entertainment opportunities.

For those who want more than just some fermented grapes, Tranche Estate (about three hours from Spokane) offers a live music series throughout the summer, so you can sit back and enjoy some food, wine, and good tunes.

Bring chairs and blankets (but not outside alcohol) to enjoy the music series on Fridays and Saturdays. There's no cover charge, and the events are kid-friendly. Learn about who's playing each week at tranche.wine, and learn about other Walla Walla wine events at wallawallawine.com.

HUCKLEBERRY HAVEN

Huckleberry lovers should head to Wallace, Idaho, (about an hour and 15 minutes from Spokane) the weekend of Aug. 19-20 to participate in a 5k fun run and enjoy huckleberry treats from lots of local vendors. In addition to the fun run, there also will be a kids' play area, pancake breakfast, live music, food booths, art vendors and more during the weekend event. Find out more at wallacehuckfest.com.

While there, if the run isn't enough of an adventure, consider heading to Lookout Pass (about 20 minutes east of Wallace) to rent some bikes and then go a few more miles east to start at the upper trailhead of the Route of the Hiawatha trail. Converted from an old railroad route and traversing chilly, pitch-black tunnels once used by trains, the trail is a popular trip for summertime visitors.

The Wallace District Mining Museum (check ahead for hours at 208-556-1592) is also a great stop to learn about the Silver Valley's long history of mining.♦