Rolovich out as WSU head coach since vaccine exemption can't be accommodated

Rolovich had requested a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee's state mandate that public employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
For state employees whose exemptions were granted, accommodations such as working from home or in non-public spaces are the main solutions, NW News Network reported today. But for those who have public jobs, wearing a mask and getting tested regularly are no longer accommodations the state accepts.
Because of that, it was announced Oct. 18 that Rolovich could not do his public-facing job. Four other assistant coaches who also couldn't be accommodated were let go, according to the university.
Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee at $3 million per year, and was named to the top coaching spot in January 2020 with a five-year agreement.
WSU defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was named acting head coach.
"This is a disheartening day for our football program," WSU Athletics Director Pat Chun said in a news release. "Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team."