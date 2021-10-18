Rolovich out as WSU head coach since vaccine exemption can't be accommodated

By

click to enlarge YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich has been fired after his request for an exemption from a state vaccine mandate was declined.

Rolovich had requested a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee's state mandate that public employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.

For state employees whose exemptions were granted, accommodations such as working from home or in non-public spaces are the main solutions, NW News Network reported today. But for those who have public jobs, wearing a mask and getting tested regularly are no longer accommodations the state accepts.
click to enlarge Nick Rolovich
Nick Rolovich

Because of that, it was announced Oct. 18 that Rolovich could not do his public-facing job. Four other assistant coaches who also couldn't be accommodated were let go, according to the university.


Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee at $3 million per year, and was named to the top coaching spot in January 2020 with a five-year agreement.

WSU defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was named acting head coach.

"This is a disheartening day for our football program," WSU Athletics Director Pat Chun said in a news release. "Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team."

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

Drive-up weekday COVID testing opens Monday, Oct. 18, at Spokane Falls Community College

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane community members can get drive-up COVID testing at Spokane Falls Community College starting Oct. 18 thanks to a new site set up by Spokane Regional Health District, Washington State Department of Health and private testing company Discovery Health MD.

Transparency advocates scrutinize Spokane health district directive to not email concerns

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane Regional Health District staffers who emailed safety concerns to their bosses were told not to document those types of issues in emails.

The good, the bad, the idiotic: Ranking the Top NFL announcing teams

By Wilson Criscione

Al and Cris: Simply the best.

'A sinking ship': As more staff flee, City of Spokane has no homeless response team

By Daniel Walters

Community Housing and Human Services employees Tim Sigler (right) and Tija Danzig (left) in 2019. Both Sigler and Danzig left early this year — but their departures were only the first of many.
More »

Latest in Local News

Drive-up weekday COVID testing opens Monday, Oct. 18, at Spokane Falls Community College

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane community members can get drive-up COVID testing at Spokane Falls Community College starting Oct. 18 thanks to a new site set up by Spokane Regional Health District, Washington State Department of Health and private testing company Discovery Health MD.

Transparency advocates scrutinize Spokane health district directive to not email concerns

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane Regional Health District staffers who emailed safety concerns to their bosses were told not to document those types of issues in emails.

As pandemic rages on, Spokane health district employees say poor leadership is driving dozens to leave agency

By Samantha Wohlfeil

At the Spokane Regional Health District, current and former employees take issue with administrator Amelia Clark's leadership style.

Repeatedly thwarted hiring attempts exasperated Spokane's understaffed human resources and historic preservation departments

By Daniel Walters

It took three different hiring processes for Logan Camporeale to get confirmed as the city's Historic Preservation Specialist. Insiders say the city needs to hire more quickly.
More »

Readers also liked…

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Six states hold primaries, Italy on COVID-19 lockdown, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Six states hold primaries, Italy on COVID-19 lockdown, and other headlines

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

An eighth-grade social studies class at Spokane's Sacajawea Middle School asked kids to clean cotton.

Spokane County Sheriff complains about a new law requiring independent investigations of officer-involved shootings

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Feb. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation