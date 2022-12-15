Sandpoint City Council OKs a goose hunt at City Beach to tackle all that poop

By

click to enlarge Sandpoint City Council OKs a goose hunt at City Beach to tackle all that poop
Samantha Wohlfeil photo
Wildlife advocates warn of a "bloodbath for Christmas."

A large Canada goose can poop an astounding 1 to 2 pounds per day. Roughly 250 of them regularly chow down on grass at Sandpoint City Beach, the man-made sandy park on Lake Pend Oreille, creating E. coli issues and leaving an unsightly layer of shit that people don't like to be around.

The city has so far tried scaring the geese off the public park with trained dogs and coyote decoys. It even corralled them during previous molting seasons (when they can't fly), banded their legs and drove them miles away in hopes they wouldn't return.

But nothing worked. With avian flu preventing the annual roundup and relocation efforts, the City Council approved the most drastic measure yet on Dec. 7: a goose hunt just blocks from the downtown core.

Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon told the council before their 4-1 vote authorizing the hunt that they'll use picnic tables as blinds.

"I've been told geese are pretty smart," Coon said. "They'll associate picnic tables with possibly hunters and they won't land, so hopefully that'll be a deterrent, but I think it's a couple years out before we get any good data."

Permits for hunting in the park over the next few weeks (set to be drawn Dec. 13) are regulated by Idaho Fish and Game, following U.S. Fish and Wildlife migratory bird rules.

Permitted hunters using nontoxic ammunition will be allowed to shoot toward the water two days each week between about 7 am and 10 am, with the season ending Jan. 13. Off-leash dogs can be used for bird retrieval those days, and cleanup needs to be done by 11 am so the park can reopen to the non-hunting public. Guidelines limit hunters to five geese per day, and any tags need to be reported.

Those upset at the idea of gunfire in the park during the holiday shopping season, or what some consider a wildlife slaughter, will have a designated area to protest, as interfering with a permitted hunt is illegal in Idaho.

Related
How an abundance of geese at a popular beach can put a city in a crappy situation

How an abundance of geese at a popular beach can put a city in a crappy situation

As the Inlander reported in 2020, some environmentally minded residents felt that even tagging and relocating the birds was inhumane, so the hunt is sure to disturb some people. Jane Fritz, the concerned Sandpoint resident at the center of that story, is critical that the plan came together without public input and is upset the city chose death before trying other additional deterrents.

"It is a massacre, a bloodbath for Christmas," Fritz says. "They are worse than sitting ducks, and those geese who are flying in for a rest en route south in migration will also be victims." ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Duck, Duck, Shoot"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Pistol lacks punk energy, a Sandpoint local navigates the Canadian wilderness in Alone, and new music!

Pistol lacks punk energy, a Sandpoint local navigates the Canadian wilderness in Alone, and new music!

The Festival at Sandpoint returns with outdoor rock, country, blues, R&B, and symphonic concerts for a wide range of tastes

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Festival at Sandpoint returns with outdoor rock, country, blues, R&amp;B, and symphonic concerts for a wide range of tastes

How an abundance of geese at a popular beach can put a city in a crappy situation

By Wilson Criscione

How an abundance of geese at a popular beach can put a city in a crappy situation

Best of Sandpoint

By Carrie Scozzaro

Best of Sandpoint
More »

Latest in Local News

Longtime Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls himself a "true cowboy." As he rides into the sunset after 16 years in the position, he's bruised, haunted and still ready to fight — even if it's just one man against all.

By Daniel Walters and Nate Sanford

Longtime Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls himself a "true cowboy." As he rides into the sunset after 16 years in the position, he's bruised, haunted and still ready to fight — even if it's just one man against all.

The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker

By Daniel Walters

The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker

As the online rumor mob churns out theories and lobs accusations over the Moscow murders, others say the amateur sleuthing is harmful and illegal

By Nate Sanford

As the online rumor mob churns out theories and lobs accusations over the Moscow murders, others say the amateur sleuthing is harmful and illegal

Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas

Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas
More »

Readers also liked…

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

By Wilson Criscione

Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Winter Indigiqueer Celebration

Winter Indigiqueer Celebration @ Central Library

Thu., Dec. 15, 4-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
Read More about Samantha Wohlfeil

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 15-21, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation