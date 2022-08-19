Satisfying Shorts

By

click to enlarge Satisfying Shorts
As readers familiar with Jess Walter's work might expect, the stories in his new book, The Angel of Rome: And Other Stories, are full of humor and heart.

Whether delving into a one-night stand between a thespian and ski-town townie ("Famous Actor"), the uneasy relationship between an aging man and the kids on his street ("To The Corner"), a son coming to grips with his father's dementia ("Town & Country") or the epic Italian romance-laced character clash in "The Angel of Rome," the stories also offer hope in what can be dark times.

While one can easily jump in at any place and enjoy a story or two, taken collectively these stories, written roughly from 2012 to 2021, do start to show a theme, Walter says. "It was such a difficult few years for me. For everybody. Politically, culturally. And I kept writing short stories to find some kind of hope," he says, chatting in his Spokane office.

"There's still dark situations... But I think I was looking for kind of these human connections that felt hopeful in the face of all that. And that's maybe where even the idea of the 'Angel of Rome,' that title story, came from, was this idea of finding hope in the connections we make with other people."

As Walter looks at his short stories — the 12 in Angel were picked from around 40 in contention to be in the book — he sees more than the characters on the page. He sees himself at whatever point in time he was writing them.

"It's surprising to look back and see how many of the things you were dealing with work their way in the stories," he says. "Parenthood, children, political sorrow and anxiety over climate change. Everything kind of works its way in there."

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

What my obsession with bookkeeping did for my brain in tumultuous times

By Madison Pearson

What my obsession with bookkeeping did for my brain in tumultuous times

Leyna Krow's Fire Season is a magic-laced tale set during Spokane's founding days

By Chey Scott

Leyna Krow's Fire Season is a magic-laced tale set during Spokane's founding days

Book Excerpt: When the Moon Turns to Blood

By Leah Sottile

Book Excerpt: When the Moon Turns to Blood

Jess Walter's new collection offers a little hope in dark times across 12 tales

By Dan Nailen

Jess Walter's new collection offers a little hope in dark times across 12 tales
More »

Latest in Home

A Spokane home incorporates classic design elements for a modern family of four

By Anne McGregor

A Spokane home incorporates classic design elements for a modern family of four

Celebrate Huckleberries

By Madison Pearson

Celebrate Huckleberries

Creating a home that fits your needs now - and in the future - takes planning

By Carrie Scozzaro

Creating a home that fits your needs now - and in the future - takes planning

Changing It Up

By Anne McGregor

Changing It Up
More »
More Home »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Wallace Huckleberry Festival

Wallace Huckleberry Festival @ Wallace

Fri., Aug. 19, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 20, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 11-17, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation