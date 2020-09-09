Scratch that: Best of Broadway pushes back its 2020-21 season. Here's the new schedule

In case you were under the illusion that life was going to somehow snap back to "normal" this fall, here's some more evidence that this whole pandemic thing is still intent on messing with our plans.
The Best of Broadway series announced today that at least the beginning of its 2020-21 season was going to be pushed back, and now the season opener won't be happening until April 2021. On the upside, it's hard to do much better for season openers than the long-awaited arrival of Hamilton.
While the Best of Broadway crew are still locking down new dates for some shows, here's the new schedule as of now:
Hamilton, April 13-May 9
Fiddler on the Roof, May 18-23
Cats, new dates being worked on
Anastasia, Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022
Come From Away, June 7-12, 2022
Yup, we're now rescheduling things into mid-2022. Hoo boy.
But there's more. The special presentation of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is still looking for new dates. Jersey Boys, which was originally going to be part of the 2019-20 season, will be rescheduled for sometime in 2022. And Mean Girls, originally planned for this summer, will now come to town Nov. 23-28, 2021.
Ticket holders will get details on what to do if new dates don't work for them. And to buy tickets to the new season dates, or just stay up to date, visit BroadwaySpokane.com.