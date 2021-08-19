Seafood options abound, from old favorites and hot new spots

click to enlarge Bacon-wrapped shrimp and grits from Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen

We're spoiled rotten in the Inland Northwest when it comes to seafood at our region's restaurants. Being mere hours from the coast has its benefits for sure, and during Inlander Restaurant Week there are ample opportunities to partake in a fishy feast.

Several of the region's most beloved dining spots earned that love for the way they treat seafood. Anthony's comes immediately to mind, and their fresh wild silver salmon risotto is sure to be a highlight this year. Casper Fry brings a little spice with their Cajun seafood boil, a perfect match for the steamy weather. Durkin's, always a perfect place for a cocktail and a bite, is delivering Washington clams on toast, an ideal dish as either an appetizer or shareable. Europa, always a killer spot for restaurant week, has smoked salmon tortellini at the ready.

Several of the area's newer restaurants are embracing seafood on their Inlander Restaurant Week menus, meaning you have the perfect opportunity to try something new on a night you're not hitting an old fave. Italian-themed Tavolata is serving up black cod and Manila clams right across the street from Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane. Chef Adam Hegsted's Meditterranean pivot during the pandemic turned Wandering Table into Baba, where you'll find clams and lamb — a delightful combo. Vieux Carre, a New Orleans-flavored new spot in Spokane, is doing a locally sourced crawfish boil (ask for extra napkins), as well as bacon-wrapped shrimp and grits (because adding bacon never made a dish worse, even a seafood dish). Shawn O'Donnell's might already be on your radar for their fish 'n' chips, but don't sleep on their hearty Donegal Bay clam chowder during restaurant week. It pairs nicely with a pint of Guinness. ♦