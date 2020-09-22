Seattle restaurant Tavolàta expands to Spokane with downtown location

A

Tavolàta is taking over the 5,000-square-foot former location of an Olive Garden restaurant on the first floor of Old City Hall, at 221 N. Wall St. A targeted opening is slated for winter 2020-21.

“When the opportunity arose for us to cross the mountains and create a restaurant in such an amazing place, we jumped at it. We could not be more excited to connect with the local community and welcome our new neighbors into the ESR family.”

The dining room of Tavolàta Belltown.

Ethan Stowell Restaurants operate two locations of Tavolàta, in Seattle's Belltown and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. Pasta is made fresh daily for its traditional and seasonal Italian menu featuring dishes like fresh gnocchi, linguine with Dungeness crab and shrimp, and pappardelle with beef and pork ragu. The original Tavolàta in Belltown opened in 2007, and the Capitol Hill location followed nearly a decade later in 2016.



Stowell and his restaurants have received numerous accolades , from James Beard Award nominations to dozens of nods from regional food media.

that other tenant leases for the space will be shared in the coming weeks.



A complete list of Ethan Stowell Restaurants' Seattle-area properties is as follows: Tavolàta Belltown, How to Cook a Wolf, Staple & Fancy Mercantile, Ballard Pizza Company, Rione XIII, Mkt., Red Cow, Frēlard Pizza Company, Tavolàta Capitol Hill, Cortina, Cortina Cafe, The San Juan Seltzery, How to Cook a Wolf Madison Park, Goldfinch Tavern in the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle and Kigo Kitchen. In 2019, Stowell also opened Wolf in the Nordstrom flagship store in New York City.