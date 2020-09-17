Seeing the world in absolutes may feel good, but it's no way for us to live

By

click to enlarge CALEB WALSH ILLUSTRATION
Caleb Walsh illustration

I've been teaching first-year law students, introducing them to core tenets. The phrase — "it depends" — is perhaps the most paramount tool we possess in our profession. Simple and succinct, the sentence signifies: We would be wise to remember that answers, especially to complex questions, are seldom settled matters. We are expected to research the realm of plausible responses and make reasonable assumptions, which means rarely speaking in absolutes. We have a healthy respect, even a reverence for the innumerable assembly of variables.

This can drive people crazy — the non-answer answers, a perpetual purgatory of the always in-between — but being schooled in such an ethos has been a huge benefit. Awareness that context, a comma, framing or a fact can radically alter an outcome is deeply humbling. Acceptance of this premise has made me a better professional and, arguably, a better person.

I'm persuaded (momentarily, anyway) that keeping this orientation will prove fairly aspirational. Weening off the drug of certainty isn't easy because it's extraordinarily innate. Author Judith Glaser tells us, "When you argue and win, your brain floods with different hormones: adrenaline and dopamine, which make you feel good, dominant, even invincible." Yes, flying those massive flags of conviction can feel comforting, I know.

I also realize that many of my peak cringe-worthy memories center on when I was immutable. As a snotty teenager, sporting high-top Ked sneakers (clearly questionable in retrospect), I was briefly intolerable, dripping with sarcasm and over-confidence. My mother, of whose eyes I was most assuredly the apple, confirmed this recollection. And there are those vivid replays ... scenes etched in too great of detail, I assume solely to serve as reminders. Plenty of situations, where ambiguity was my undoing, still resonate. Times when I let the anxiety of the ambiguous win me over, far too focused on what could be to focus on what actually was. Failing to heed Rilke's advice to "live the questions," I clung to meager inferences and made irrational demands for definition. This is akin to asking for a lie, a fallacy of a future that's fixed instead of indeterminate.

But the cringe-worthy can be an exceptional teacher. While certitude can justifiably be an asset, my preference is for its doling in pretty small doses. As I age, taking in the world and its complexities, as truths are revised and rearranged, I've come to appreciate people with a posture of openness, those prone to wonder rather than declare.

There is just so much that we can never fully comprehend, like exponentials, the Universal scope, God(s), or how people can listen to the same political speech and hear completely different messages. How will I know if your blue is my blue? How will I know if we interpret terms the same way, does your "justice" or "fairness" align in lockstep with mine? How will I know if he really loves me (RIP Queen Whitney)?

Though there's so much we cannot know, our wellbeing depends on some approximation. My current theory is based on the rationale that the more care we extend, the better our estimate. So to me, the hallmark of people exhibiting really positive relationships are those who never stop learning about each other. The smartest people are simply the most curious, always shoring up their understanding. Those who live closest to their faith constantly test its application, revisiting how the sacred should show up in this moment. And the most loving parents pay the sharpest attention, soaking up the minutiae composing a child.

It may sound counterintuitive but to be grounded is to make peace with the unknown, embodying psychologically healthy characteristics like adaptivity. There are folks who manage to stay loose, elastic, pliable, rejecting the siren calls of self-righteous rigidity. They take in lots of info — different perspectives, disquieting facts, failures, feedback, even fake news — distill the useful, discard the unhelpful, and let the necessary alter. This is the reason that I'm an absolute sucker for those who offer true apologies. Not the gas-lighting platitudes of "I'm sorry if you feel," "It wasn't my intention to (completely ignoring the outcome)" or "You misinterpreted," but the good, old-fashioned kind, replete with real accountability. Swoon.

I suppose some could see my appreciation for equivocation and contend I lack conviction. It's a fair critique, so I'll allow it, but the jury's out and thus the verdict, still undecided. In the end, I guess it depends (once again) on your hierarchy of values. And when this life comes to its (hopefully quite natural) conclusion, with me smack dab on the precipice of the ultimate unknown, I'd rather have established a right lengthy record of far less conviction than effort, time spent in rapt and thoughtful consideration, contemplating all I've been given. ♦

Inga N. Laurent is a local legal educator and a Fulbright scholar. She is deeply curious about the world and its constructs and delights in uncovering common points of connection that unite our shared but unique human experiences.

The original print version of this article was headlined "It Depends"

Tags

Trending

A tribute to the late "Toots" Hibbert, and other new music we love
How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours
After COVID made Bloomsday "virtual," 25,000 runners are still participating. We talked to a few
New documentaries tell unexpected stories of a deadly theme park, internet trolls and an elderly detective
The executive chef of Gilded Unicorn talks growing up in a restaurant-owning family, her favorite foods and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Culture

Etiquette isn't just for high society anymore

By Will Maupin

Etiquette isn't just for high society anymore

Virtuoso fiddler Eileen Ivers and her Irish folk-music trio are sharing the concert stage with the Spokane Symphony

By E.J. Iannelli

Eileen Ivers puts her fiddle's strangs to masterful use.

Book Review: John Keeble's The Appointment: The Tale of Adaline Carson is a rich, sprawling dive into the Old West

By Mindy Cameron

John Keeble's The Appointment: The Tale of Adaline Carson is a rich, sprawling dive into the Old West

Whether WSU's Mike Leach can finally beat UW's Chris Peterson might be the best (and only) reason to watch this year's Apple Cup

By Dan Nailen

This will be the only Apple Cup showdown between UW's Jacob Eason (left) and WSU's Anthony Gordon.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

On the Street

On the Street

As America grapples with a crisis of inequality, debate needs to be open, not closed

By George Nethercutt

As America grapples with a crisis of inequality, debate needs to be open, not closed

Staring down the most significant election of our lifetimes, what do you do with all of this political anxiety?

By Jess Walter

Young people in action: Sarah Hegde, left, and Ivy Pete.

COVID, Structural Change, and EWU’s Future

By Judy Rohrer

COVID, Structural Change, and EWU’s Future
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

Readers respond to proposal by Rep. Matt Shea; the smell of Spokane

State Rep. Matt Shea is losing one letter writer's vote.

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

By Edmundo M. Aguilar

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Bloomsday 2020

Bloomsday 2020 @ Spokane

Sept. 18-27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Inga Laurent

Inga N. Laurent is a local legal educator and a Fulbright scholar. She is deeply curious about the world and its constructs and delights in uncovering common points of connection that unite our shared but unique human experiences.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 17-23, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation