Sharpen Those Coping Skills

Without elaborating, I think it's safe to say many of us are experiencing increased apprehension these days. For her story "Unraveling Anxiety," LeAnn Bjerken looks at why we experience anxiousness — that uncomfortable combination of dread and fear that can derail our best efforts to move forward. And she talks to experts about some simple strategies for managing these unruly thoughts, including an intriguing DIY technique called tapping.

And while I won't argue that it's always (or perhaps ever) a calming experience, inviting kids to cook with us is actually a really good thing, especially since many are attending online school this fall. E.J. Iannelli talks with French chef Laurent Zirotti (now of Post Falls) about his childhood growing up in the kitchen. Zirotti reveals that meal preparation is actually a process that can encompass all sorts of "teachable moments" including experimenting, persevering and working as a team — all things it can be tough to accomplish online. To get you started, Zirotti shares a recipe for Salade Nicoise.

And for more kitchen inspiration, don't miss Carrie Scozzaro's interview with plant-based food expert Josh Lorenzen of RÜT restaurant in Spokane. His parsnip fries are a revelation.

- Anne