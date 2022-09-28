Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics

“Hey folks,” he says. “You seen any homeless in the area?”

As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.

I t’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real.

Knezovich, apparently, had had enough. On Saturday, he created a group chat that included Nelson and a handful of local reporters and sent a lengthy text message accusing Nelson of lying about the Spokane Valley camp.

About an hour after talking with Nelson, I referenced the Valley camp in a question directed at Knezovich during a press conference about the sheriff’s plans for Camp Hope. Later that day, the Spokesman-Review posted an article that included Nelson’s comments about the 100-person camp.

Nelson had been spreading the news that there was a camp of almost 100 homeless people in Spokane Valley, where Knezovich is strolling. In fact, during a call with the Inlander two days before Knezovich’s walk on Appleway Trail, Nelson told Inlander about the 100-person camp, too. He questioned why the sheriff was choosing to focus his efforts on Camp Hope — an encampment in East Central with an estimated 600 residents that Knezovich has pledged to sweep by around mid-November — instead of fixing his “own problems.” Unlike Camp Hope, which is in the city of Spokane and technically not part of Knezovich’s usual jurisdiction, the alleged Appleway camp is in the Valley, which contracts with the county sheriff for police services.

He’s referring to Wade Nelson, a veteran of Knezovich’s force who is now running against Knezovich’s hand-picked successor, Undersheriff John Nowels. The men are running to replace Knezovich, who is leaving the office he’s been re-elected to four times after being appointed in 2006.

“Well, one of your sheriff candidates said there was a group of 100 of them sitting here,” Knezovich says. “Which was a lie.”

Knezovich asks them if they’ve seen 100 homeless people camping together. The man says they definitely haven’t. Maybe just two or three at a time. They live in an apartment complex a couple hundred feet away, and would’ve noticed such a large encampment.

“People need to ponder If you are willing to lie to get the job, what are you going to be willing to do to keep it,” Knezovich said in the text.

Nobody responded to the message.

Knezovich told Nelson and the reporters to meet him at the intersection of University and Sprague at noon the following day. Nelson is lying, the sheriff said, and he can prove it.





The next day, the sun is out, and Ozzie is wearing his uniform and a big cowboy hat. “He lied to y’all,” Knezovich says, referring to the supposed homeless camp. I’m standing with the sheriff and a reporter from the Spokesman who wasn’t in on the group chat. Nelson isn’t there. Indeed, I don’t see any sign of the homeless camp at the site Nelson mentioned. There’s an abandoned tarp near a public bathroom, and a few piles of clothes farther down the Appleway Trail, but no tents. I called Nelson on Tuesday to get to the bottom of this non-existent homeless camp, and he clarified that he had heard about the campers from a local homeless advocate who said a group of 87 people camped out along the trail received meal service from a provider about a month ago. Nelson wouldn’t tell me the name of the homeless advocate, saying they feared retribution from the sheriff.

click to enlarge Wade Nelson Wade Nelson is running against Undersheriff John Nowels to replace Knezovich as sheriff. The bigger issue, Nelson says, is that Knezovich’s plan to clear Camp Hope is ill-considered and rash. He adds that he’s okay with clearing homeless camps. Spokane Valley City Councilmember Tim Hattenburg says he was “taken aback” when he heard Nelson’s comments about the encampment. Hattenburg says he isn’t aware of any such encampment in recent months. The location Nelson described is just a few blocks from Spokane Valley City Hall, and Hattenburg says he absolutely would have heard something about it. Hattenburg says the city has had challenges with people camping in the Dishman Hills area, and Nelson has spoken about those campers as well. Hattenburg says he’s heard from constituents who feel that Knezovich came off too strong when he abruptly announced his plans to clear Camp Hope last week, but that he understands the sheriff’s frustration. He says Spokane Valley businesses near the City of Spokane border, which is just a few blocks away from Camp Hope, have expressed concerns about crime and violence. “I can understand the situation, I think there’s a lot of frustration involved,” Hattenburg says. Spokane Valley partners with a few churches that provide services to homeless people, but Hattenburg says the city doesn’t have any homeless shelters of their own. Spokane Valley does put a percentage of the money they make from fees towards shelters in the City of Spokane, which is often where campers go when cleared from encampments in the Valley.

Knezovich touts Spokane Valley’s homeless approach as tougher and more effective than what happens in Spokane. They don’t go in with a hammer, he says, but they do draw a line in the sand. “The Valley does not tolerate what the city does,” Knezovich says.



click to enlarge Nate Sanford Knezovich examines a discarded pile of clothes along Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley.

After talking with the group of passersby on Sunday, Knezovich walks over to bushes to check for tents. There aren’t any. He points to a pile of discarded clothes. “This is what they do with clothing that’s been given to them,” Knezovich says. While Knezovich gladly tours the non-existent camp, he has yet to go to Camp Hope, which does very much exist. The sheriff lambasts the camp as dangerous and drug-ridden, and pushes back when I describe the conditions at the camp as “not ideal.” “It’s disgusting, it’s unhealthy,” Knezovich says. “It’s not just ‘not ideal’— [it] is the worst-case scenario of human conditions.” I invite him to go to the camp with me and he declines, saying it would become a “circus” if he visited. But he does have plans to go there, or least his force does. Knezovich originally planned to clear Camp Hope by mid-October. On Tuesday, he said he was pushing the deadline back to sometime around Nov. 10. (He’s not giving an exact date because he’s worried about protesters showing up.)

Last week, Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith told me the sheriff's rhetoric was "discouraging" and making the situation less safe for residents. The plan, Smith said, also glosses over the fact that there simply isn't enough shelter space for the camp's estimated 600-plus residents. Volunteers are currently working to clear the perimeter of Camp Hope so they can work to put up a fence, which they hope will help address security concerns. Knezovich isn't a fan. "Is that what your plan is? To make it look less deplorable looking?" Knezovich says. "Well you can put lipstick on that pig all day long, it's still going to be a pig."



click to enlarge Nate Sanford Knezovich discusses his plans for Camp Hope during a Sept. 23 press conference.