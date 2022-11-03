Silver Mountain: One-stop winter fun, all thanks to some jackass

click to enlarge Silver Mountain photo The magic carpet at Silver is great for new skiers.

Kellogg was initially famous for being the site of the Bunker Hill Mine, but when the mine closed in 1982 a mass exodus occurred, leaving the town of Kellogg in the silver-rich dust like all other mining towns. Nowadays, Kellogg is home to Silver Mountain Resort, which includes Kellogg Peak and Wardner Peak, an alpine ski area perfect for local snow sports enthusiasts.

Getting to Silver Mountain is easy: Take a scenic drive along I-90 and, eventually, you've arrived at a prime destination for winter sports in Idaho. But the scenic ride doesn't end there. Once you're ready to hit the slopes, hop onto North America's longest gondola for a 3.1-mile journey to a full day of snowy adventures.

With more than 300 inches of snowfall annually, Silver Mountain is prepared for a white winter. Before the 2021-22 season started, the Silver Mountain team added two new groomers to its fleet of vehicles that maintain the perfectly sculpted slopes, and they've added one more vehicle for the 2022-23 season. Marketing Coordinator Gus Colburn says the team heard great feedback from visitors about the terrain, so they decided to continue improving the condition of their terrain with the new vehicle.

The 2022-23 season features some exciting additions to the mountain. The first is the Jackass Snack Shack, which has been closed for the past couple of years. The shack gets its name from the original name of the resort area, the Jackass Ski Bowl. The Snack Shack is full of snacks (obviously), drinks and ample space to rest for famished visitors. This newly rebuilt pitstop is located at Midway Chair 4 and also includes a restroom. Additionally, Silver Mountain is also expanding its inbounds terrain with a new run off of Chair 2. The run is yet to be named, but the area is chock full of naturally gladed terrain and is expected to hold a tremendous amount of powder.

MORE THAN SNOW

When asked what sets Silver Mountain apart from other area resorts, Colburn says it's the variety of on-site activities. For example, after a long day of tearing up the mountain, everyone deserves to rest their muscles. Silver Mountain's Silver Cypress Spa offers massages that will unravel tired, worn-out legs and bodies, as well as offering facials for those who need some me-time while the skiers and snowboarders of the family enjoy their time on the slopes. Pamper yourself, you deserve it.

For those who don't enjoy the cold or just want to switch up their winter activities, Silver Mountain has you covered. There are plenty of snow-free activities for kids and adults alike. Most notably Silver Rapids Waterpark, the resort's year-round indoor waterpark with a lazy river, slides and multiple pools to choose from.

"The Flowrider is the main attraction," says Colburn. "It's perfect for people who just want to surf all day long or for people who want to surf after a long day of hitting the slopes."

The surfing simulator puts out over 60,000 gallons of water per minute and moves at about 35 mph. Though it can be a bit intimidating at first glance, the Flowrider can be mastered in a few attempts. Start out body boarding, then move up to a standing position, and you'll be riding the waves in no time.

Whether you're looking to hit the slopes all day or sit back and relax, Silver Mountain has the perfect day in store for you and your family. ♦

Q&A



SILVER'S GUS COLBURN

FUN BIT OF HISTORY?

When the resort first opened in 1968, it was originally named "Jackass Ski Bowl." This is because of the origin story of the founding of Kellogg, Idaho. Legend says that a prospector's donkey led him to a mine that was full of ore. So they named the resort after the donkey!

COOL TRADITION?

Every year we celebrate Jackass Day. It's celebrated around the time of our anniversary, always in January. We go completely retro by making our lift tickets the price they would've been in the 1960s, and we get a birthday cake to celebrate our history.

STAFF FAVORITE RUN?

It's gotta be Centennial, our longest run. On a bluebird day, nothing beats going down the wide-open run of the Centennial.

FUN FAMILY ACTIVITIES?

We have an Easter egg hunt that takes place on the bunny hill and our beginner runs. Also, the waterpark is always fun for people with kids.

WEIRDEST NAME FOR A RUN?

Probably T2D2. It was named after four people who were responsible for bringing the gondola to the resort, they were on the gondola board. Two guys named Terry, one Duane and a Dale. Hence, T2D2. Another would be Tall Paul. There was a ski patroller whose name was Paul. He was tall. So, Tall Paul.

MOST POPULAR MENU ITEM?

The poutine. Gotta be the poutine. Drink-wise, it's the Harry Nilsson, which is a Redbull concoction mixed with rum.

Gus Colburn is Silver Mountain's marketing coordinator.