Sneak Peek: 2020 just got a whole lot scarier, the latest COVID surge in Idaho, restaurants unite and more!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today.

click to enlarge cvr_10-29-2020_copy.jpg
HIGHLIGHTS
As we breathlessly count down the days, minutes and seconds until Tuesday — for what looks to be a record-breaking election about unbreaking America — we could all use a little distraction. Enter local scary-story writer T.J. Tranchell with a frightful tale of trick-or-treating (which, during a pandemic, is terrifying in its own right). Find his original story in the latest edition of the Inlander, which hits newsstands today. Plus, we have some goosebump-raising reads and the best and worst new horror flicks streaming right now.

Also this week:

  • News reporter Wilson Criscione looks at how local universities, even those doing online instruction, have been haunted by COVID-19.
  • Music editor Nathan Weinbender runs down Bruce Springsteen’s 10 best studio albums on the occasion of the Boss’ latest LP.
  • Food editor Chey Scott profiles local restaurant owners, who have formed the Spokane Hospitality Coalition to help the industry make it through the winter.

(UN)ENDORSE
Gary Crooks, the former editorial page editor for the Spokesman-Review, says he’s ashamed to say he worked at the paper. MORE

click to enlarge game.jpg

GAME NIGHT
Consider these five fun and personally tested titles for your family's next board game night. MORE

TV TIME
Thirteen '90s horror flicks to stream before Halloween, if you dare! MORE

UPDATE
Spokane Valley and Spokane County haven't issued any citations for public camping since passing laws last year. MORE

Spokane Valley, county haven't issued any citations for public camping since passing laws last year

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane Valley's camping ordinance banned camping at City Hall, pictured here

With much of America voting by mail, what might follow in the days after election night?

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Polls show that nationally, more Democrats plan to vote by mail this year than Republicans, who plan to vote in person.

Extremist experts and law enforcement agencies brace for post-election violence — but don't want you to freak out

By Daniel Walters

A protest on May 31 put Spokane police on notice: These aren&#39;t normal times, says Police Chief Craig Meidl.

Election 2020: Voter's Guide to the Inland Northwest

Election 2020: Voter's Guide to the Inland Northwest
Spokane City Council demands unrestrained access to allegedly violent video of recent police arrest

By Josh Kelety

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.
About The Author

Jacob H. Fries

Jacob H. Fries is the editor of the Inlander. In that position, he oversees editorial coverage of the paper and occasionally contributes his own writing. Before joining the paper, he wrote for numerous publications, including the Tampa Bay Times, the Boston Globe and the New York Times. He grew up in Spokane Valley...
