Sneak Peek: A heartbreaking COVID-19 story from the Spokane Veterans Home, new movie reviews, and more!

By


The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

HIGHLIGHTS

click to enlarge cover_7.9.png

The toll of COVID-19 is hard to truly grasp. Sure, we have some numbers: We know that 130,000 Americans have died so far, and we know that’s likely an undercount of the actual total. But so much of that death and dying — so much of that heartbreak and pain — has been done in locked-down hospitals and nursing homes, outside of public view and practically invisible. No wonder we have some ill-informed skeptics calling the coronavirus a hoax. 

In many cases, the sick have been separated from their families, who are left to provide comfort and understanding from afar. That’s the point at which this week’s cover story begins — with a daughter desperately trying to support her ailing father, a veteran of the Vietnam War, who would become one of 70 people infected at the Spokane Veterans Home. The two of them granted EXTRAORDINARY ACCESS to staff reporter Wilson Criscione, and for the past two months, he has listened in on daily phone calls between father and daughter. What do you say when each call feels like it could be the last? Don’t miss our special report.

Also this week: We check in with Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz for the latest local coronavirus news, delve into the truths and fictions about antifa and what the activists had to do with local police protests, get some summer reading recommendations for kids of all ages from the folks at Wishing Tree Bookstore and review the new movies from Will Ferrell and Jon Stewart

HITTING PAUSE

Even with Spokane officially in Phase 2, increasing cases of the coronavirus inspired some regional restaurants to either temporarily shut down or revert to takeout-only service. The food industry continues to weather the pandemic. MORE...

LAST WORD
In case you missed our New York Times story on a new U.S. $1.6 billion deal with a potential COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Novavax to provide 100 million doses by early 2021: “Adding Novavax’s candidate to Operation Warp Speed’s diverse portfolio of vaccines increases the odds that we will have a safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year,” Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary, said in a statement. MORE...

Tags

Trending

As Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger leaves Spokane, the teachers union is eager for new leadership
Remembering the summer singles of 1999 as they turn legal drinking age
Dawn Wolski is leading the Inland Northwest Opera through the coronavirus with passion and some creative planning
As people clamor to get outside, outdoor recreation businesses recover
Local meal delivery services become a helpful resource for businesses and households as the pandemic continues
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Local News

As Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger leaves Spokane, the teachers union is eager for new leadership

By Wilson Criscione

Departing Superintendent Shelley Redinger

The Spokane Police Guild's proposed contract ran into a City Council with a police-reforming lawyer and a black community activist

By Daniel Walters

Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson and Council President Breean Beggs

With the knee-on-neck tactic under fire, Spokane law enforcement speak to needed changes in training

By Samantha Wohlfeil

A Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission trainer shows a “ground control knee placement drill” where an officer would place their knee on the suspect’s shoulder and another on the ground to gain control.

Sneak Peek: The Outdoors Issue, Fourth of July, a killed police contract, summer songs and more!

By Jacob H. Fries

Sneak Peek: The Outdoors Issue, Fourth of July, a killed police contract, summer songs and more!
More »

Readers also liked…

How one man's quest to spread Christmas cheer led to a miserable four-year war with his neighborhood

By Daniel Walters

The 2015 Hayden Christmas Light Show, put on despite the ardent objections of the West Hayden Estates Homeowners Association.

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

A Sandpoint mother feared that one day her troubled son would end up dead; turns out, nothing prepares you for it

By Josh Kelety

Justine Murray (left) and her mother, Margie Polkowski, bring flowers to the site where Ethan was killed.

Mike Sparber named director of Spokane County Detention Services

By Josh Kelety

The Spokane County Jail
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Chris Crutcher: Young Adult Author Discussion

Chris Crutcher: Young Adult Author Discussion

Thu., July 9, 3-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine and The Oregonian. He grew up across the country in an Air Force family and studied at...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 2- 8, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation