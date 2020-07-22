Sneak Peek: Black Lives Matter, AC/DC, ‘Back to the Future,’ oldies radio, innovative tech and more!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

For this week’s cover story, we asked local leaders, activists and thinkers of color to reflect on this particular moment in time. The Black Lives Matter demonstrations are believed to be the largest protest movement in U.S. history, with tens of millions of Americans participating in rallies in all 50 states. And it’s not nearly over: In Portland, for example, protesters have taken to the streets every night since late May, and in recent days, unidentified, camo-wearing federal agents have snatched protesters off city sidewalks and whisked them away in unmarked vans without explanation. In America. In 2020.

It’s a show of force that the Trump administration plans to deploy in other cities, even as state and local officials vowed to fight back and likened the federal response to authoritarianism.

We didn’t tell any of this week’s contributors what to write, but we did suggest they consider what had them angry, inspired, hopeful or disheartened. We also asked: What do you wish people understood better? 

• Also this week: We explore AC/DC’s Back in Black as it turns 40, look at the timeless classic Back to the Future, profile the man behind Spokane’s KOOL radio and feature innovative technology developed by a Sandpoint company.   

Historic Commellini Estate launches old world-inspired Italian restaurant Tavola Calda. MORE

Local musicians and comedians appeal Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's ban on live entertainment. MORE

Who he is and why he regrets showing up at a Coeur d'Alene protest with a crowbar. MORE

“There is very little chance that polar bears would persist anywhere in the world, except perhaps in the very high Arctic in one small subpopulation” if greenhouse-gas emissions continue at so-called business-as-usual levels, said lead author of a new climate study. MORE

