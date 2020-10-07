Sneak Peek: Breakthrough on homelessness, ‘Psycho’ turns 60, voting by mail, new music and more!

By

click to enlarge cvr_10-08-2020_1_.jpg

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you.  You can also read through the digital edition here.

HIGHLIGHTS
First, the good news: The pandemic has torn down certain obstacles, including some tribalism between the city of Spokane and the county government that had previously stood in the way of a more collaborative approach to HOMELESSNESS.

Now, the bad news: The subsequent economic shutdown is blowing up the budgets of local governments at a time when more people will likely need help. Staff reporter Wilson Criscione sorts out the issues in the latest edition of the Inlander

Also this week: 

• Staff reporter Daniel Walters explores an emerging opportunity from the decades-in-the-making north-south freeway: Design changes have potentially freed up about 30 acres of prime real estate in East Central for other uses, including affordable housing.

• Film editor Nathan Weinbender examines the lasting power of Psycho, Hitchcock’s shocking horror classic, on what is its 60th anniversary. Plus, discover where you can see it on the big screen.

• Staff reporter Samantha Wohlfeil takes a deep dive into voting by mail and what you can expect on election night.

click to enlarge Van Halen in the early days. - WARNER BROS RECORDS
Warner Bros Records
Van Halen in the early days.

R.I.P.
Eddie Van Halen, one of rock's unparalleled talents, leaves us. MORE

POWER IN NUMBERS
Local restaurants unite to combat COVID-19 with Spokane Hospitality Coalition. MORE

STAYING POWER
Thirty years after its release, GoodFellas remains the quintessential Martin Scorsese film. MORE

TV TIME
Nine new series to stream this fall. MORE

SLAUGHTER PHASE
Washington state officials hunt for a colony of “murder hornets.” MORE

