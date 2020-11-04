Sneak Peek: Election results, Comfort Season, the latest on Bob Lutz, marching militias and more!

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.



HIGHLIGHTS

We sent this week’s issue to press while ballots were still being counted, but we’re preemptively declaring this COMFORT SEASON, a time for stretchy pants, fuzzy blankets and hearty, stick-to-your-bones, make-you-feel-like-everything-will-be-OK food. To that end, we have a heaping handful of dining-related stories for this week’s issue, hitting newsstands today. (As for election news: We’ll have coverage in next week’s issue, but in the meantime, visit Inlander.com for the very latest on local and state races; plus, find some links below.)

Also this week:



In Comment, contributor Lawrence B.A. Hatter is issuing a call for patience and restored faith in our electoral process as the country braces for the uncertain days ahead.



in our electoral process as the country braces for the uncertain days ahead. In News, staff reporter Daniel Walters explores a century-old Washington state law banning private armed groups from demonstrating — and why the Spokane City Council wants it to be enforced now.

click to enlarge Rep. Matt Shea

ELECTION: THE SHEA EFFECT

Rep. Matt Shea may be gone, but his allies are triumphing (mostly). MORE

ELECTION: TEFLON JENNY

Rep. Jenny Graham, outed for her links to conspiracy-theory websites, has a 5-point lead in preliminary election returns. MORE

ELECTION: COVID FACTOR

Gov. Jay Inslee easily wins bid for re-election, calls it a "mandate" to continue efforts fighting COVID-19. MORE

SUED!

Spokane's Health District administrator Amelia Clark — who’s trying to force out Bob Lutz — is being sued by a former employee. Plus, a public meeting has been scheduled for Thursday; read how you can weigh in. MORE

THE POLITICAL DIVIDE

The two middle-aged white men shared a common backstory: Both were raised in the rural Pacific Northwest and found a sense of greater purpose and belonging on opposite sides of radical politics. Then both ended up dead. MORE

COURTING VOTES

Why Bush v. Gore still matters in 2020. MORE

COMMUNITY SPREAD

How are Americans catching the virus? Increasingly, ‘They have no idea.’ MORE

PAPER CUTS

He made a minor mistake filling out an unemployment form. Then the state demanded $14,990 from him. MORE

‘WIDE STANCE’

One of the country's biggest Never Trumpers owes part of his journey to Larry Craig's 'wide stance.' MORE