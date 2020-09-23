Sneak Peek: Fall Arts, police surveillance, pop-up classrooms, “Tenet,” The Replacements and more!

By

The latest issue of the Inlander is hitting newsstands today. Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you.  You can also read through the digital edition here.

click to enlarge SARAH TORRES ILLUSTRATION
Sarah Torres illustration
HIGHLIGHTS
At the heart of this week's issue is the Fall Arts Guide. As culture editor Dan Nailen writes in his introduction, “There’s no sugarcoating it, the arts are being decimated by the coronavirus like few other segments of society. … And yet, when we reported the stories for this issue, we found a lot of reasons for hope. We found arts organizations and venues finding success at reaching their audiences online mere months after being at a virtual standstill. We found local theater companies tackling valuable archiving and renovation projects they’d never get to during a ‘normal season.’ We met up-and-coming and established visual artists, poets and musicians creating exciting new work during the pandemic, and exploring ways to get that work seen, read and heard.” Be sure to hold onto the 20-page pullout guide.

Also this week:

  • Staff reporter Daniel Walters explores how local law enforcement is using social media to keep tabs on criminals — and protesters.
  • Education reporter Wilson Criscione looks at how community organizations are creating learning hubs to help working parents.
  • Film editor Nathan Weinbender travels to Idaho to see Tenet on the big screen.
  • Culture editor Dan Nailen ranks the Replacements’ catalog on the 30th anniversary of their final album All Shook Down.

THE SCOURGE OF BOGUS INFORMATION
When the most basic facts are up for debate, we as a society are especially vulnerable to manipulation. And it’s happening here and around the world. MORE

click to enlarge Federal agents during a protest in Portland, Ore., early Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020. - MASON TRINCA/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Mason Trinca/The New York Times
Federal agents during a protest in Portland, Ore., early Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020.

ANARCHIST JURISDICTIONS
Attorney General William Barr escalated the Trump administration’s attacks on Democratic-led cities by threatening to withhold federal funding from New York, Seattle and Portland over their responses to protests against police brutality. MORE

EASTWARD EXPANSION
Award-winning Seattle chef Ethan Stowell is making the move across the Cascades to open a Spokane location of his pasta-focused restaurant Tavolàta. MORE

FROM HEALTH & HOME
In the global fight against COVID-19, one high-tech Spokane company is developing new tools for testing. MORE

